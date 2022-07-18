Klombos are coming back to Fortnite soon, but not in the way you’ve been hoping

There was a time within Fortnite where everything was much simpler than it seems now: there was no hurtful separation between those who love the no-build mode and those who hate it, Chapter 3 was freshly released and full of wonders to surprise us with and, in addition, the Klombos roamed freely on the island of the game. Now things are different: Season 2 is full of destroyed tanks, zeppelins and other artifacts of war… and, furthermore, there are no klombos that roam freely on the game’s island.

If this last part seemed redundant to you, I’m actually glad. Mainly, because then I have managed to convey how much I like the Klombos of Fortnite and, luckily for all of us, these would be about to return to the game, as leaked by the leaker known as HYPEX On twitter.

The leaker has found within the Fortnite code lines that the Klombos will return to the game soon ✅

However, these will arrive in battle royale with a different quality: we can kill them to receive loot within the games ❗

❗ Between what they will release to us when finishing them, we will have a special type of meat, different types of ammo, some consumables and different weapons ✅

Epic are working on making Klombos killable, as of now they’re working on making them drop a special version of meat and 15 different types of loot including: Ammo, Mats, Consumables & maybe weapons. That’s why they added that “NPC Meat” item yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ARX5WZjsjN — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 20, 2022

From this same specific point in time, I promise to kill any player who finds me within Fortnite dealing damage to a Klombo in a match. Now I know what is the task for which I was born… until the alleged crossover comes out between the game and Family GuyI spent all the paVos that I have in the account and the nonsense is over.