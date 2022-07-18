Kim Kardashian shares cryptic quotes about “regrets” after Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Baby News

Ads

Offer your contribution? Kim Kardashian reflected on romance and regret – shortly after the news that her sister Khloé Kardashian is expecting baby No. 2 with former Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

The 41-year-old Skims founder took to Instagram on Sunday July 17 to share several quotes about managing afterthoughts.

“Life is too short to wake up with regrets,” reads a quote from Dr. Seuss. “So he loves people who treat you well, forgives those who don’t, and you believe everything happens for a reason. If you have a chance, take it. If it changes your life, leave it. Nobody said it would be easy, they just promised it would be worth it ”.

Kim also added another post on relationship challenges to her Instagram story, stating, “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but can’t see red flags.”

The reality star’s social media activity comes after Us Weekly confirmed Wednesday July 13 that Thompson, 31, and Khloé, 38, are having a second child together. “We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” a representative of the co-founder of Good American told us in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family ”.

The KWW founder, for her part, candidly addressed the athlete’s ups and downs with her family in her reality show. During the first season of The Kardashians, Khloé uncovered the Thompson paternity scandal while the cameras were rolling. Kim was seen breaking the news to her sister that the NBA player was being sued by Maralee Nichols for supporting her children.

In court documents obtained by Us at the time, the Canadian native acknowledged in his response that he made friends with Nichols, 31, that March, while still dating Khloé. After previously requesting genetic testing, Thompson took to social media earlier this year to confirm that he is the father of fitness model’s 7-month-old son, Theo.

The basketball player also apologized to Khloé in the statement, writing in January: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly don’t align with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you might think. Again, I’m so incredibly sorry.

In the show’s finale, Kim noted that Thompson’s drama was a sign that Khloé shouldn’t have had another child with him. (The exes are already parents of 4-year-old daughter True.) “But if that’s not the biggest sign for you not to have another baby with this human,” the business woman said, later saying. cameras that he was “proud” of Khloé.

At the time, Kim noted that it took Khloé a long time to try and give Thompson a “second chance” after he “stalked her and embarrassed her.”

“Tristan is her best friend – she was her best friend – and she will miss her best friend. She will miss the thought and hope of them coming together and it will be an adaptation, ”she said in a confessional interview about the couple. “Especially when you have children and you have no choice but to take the high road even if she kills you.”

Amid recent reports of the baby, a source made it clear that Khloé and Thompson aren’t giving it another try. “Khloé and Tristan are co-parents, but they don’t talk [outside] of co-parenting, this is the only communication they have more ”, an insider told us exclusively. “Tristan has realized that he is a parental figure to True and the baby [and] that’s all it is for Khloé right now.

