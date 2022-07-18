Kim Kardashian, new look and usual irrepressible curves

Kim Kardashian displaces her admirers with a brand new look and showcasing the usual explosive sensuality, crazy physique

In these years, it is truly impossible not to have heard of Kim Kardashian, one of the personalities who had the greatest impact on the entertainment world and beyond. The American showgirl, model, entrepreneur has become a real icon from many points of view. Of charm and sensuality, of style and elegance, for many a real model to follow.

Kim Kardashian, the influencer par excellence: timeless

His show, carried on with his family, entitled ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, was a program that was very successful around the world and set trends that are still on the crest of the wave today. Kim is probably the quintessential influencer on the web, and not just because of it Instagram is among the most followed profiles ever in the world, with the astronomical figure of 325 million followers, moreover in constant rise. A total celebrity, who with her activities has managed to create a fortune that has been estimated in approx 1.8 billion dollars. Timeless beauty and charm, timeless and explosive, which are confirmed shot after shot. 41 years old, Kim is greatly admired in a transversal way by the male and female public, and continues to give a show, always with her unmistakable style and deciding, from time to time, even to reverse the trend in a surprising way. If there is anyone who can do it, it is her.

Kim Kardashian model ‘Rapunzel’, the blonde look is striking but the tight body is more: overflowing silhouette

The look with which he unexpectedly presents himself to fans is that of the ‘Rapunzel‘, the popular fairytale princess with very long blonde hair. A new look that confirms Kim’s limitless charm, which she puts further spice to everything with a tight-fitting body that covers her whole body, bringing out the explosive silhouette to say the least. Perfect legs, sinuous and enveloping hips and the usual neckline that leaves its mark. Inevitable, when we talk about such a celebrity of the web, that the likes arrive abundant (over a million in a few hours), as well as the comments. Kim’s new stylistic choice garners support, her provocative sensuality does the same, but this is certainly not new. Only applause for one of the undisputed queens of the community.