Kim Kardashian loves this $ 29 hair mask

Kim Kardashian has a reference beauty mask to take care of her long hair, which has become part of her iconic image. One of the reference products of the queen of the American reality show is Olaplex’s Hair Perfector # 3. We are talking about a weekly home treatment, not a conditioner, which reduces breakage and visibly strengthens the hair, improving its appearance and texture. If you have very damaged hair, you can do it several times a week.

Kim Kardashian has been expressing her love for Olaplex products for years now, most notably Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, which has over 64,000 five-star ratings on Amazon USA. No. 3 Hair Perfector contains Olaplex’s proprietary hair reconstruction ingredient, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, which reshapes damaged hair in every strand. It also contains nourishing jojoba oil and aloe vera to replenish hydration, restoring fullness to dry and damaged hair.

Applying the mask is very easy. It should be used on dry, not yet washed hair. Distribute a generous amount of product on the lengths, without forgetting the front side tufts. Then wait at least 10 minutes before proceeding with washing. The ideal would be to use the Olaplex mask with other products of the same brand. If this is not possible, you can still use it. You will not be disappointed with its restructuring effect.

Other beauty products loved by Kim Kardashian.

There is one product in particular that helped Kim’s skin a lot, namely 111SKIN 3 Phase Anti Blemish Booster. An acne treatment, containing salicylic acid, which helps clear pores of buildup that can contribute to breakouts, and sulfur, which helps dry out pimples. When Kim wants a touch of tan on her skin she uses Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse from the St. Tropez brand. Price: 35.99 on the site Zalando.



