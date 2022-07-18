Khloe Kardashian praised her “fuller” face in a recent ad after sparking concern over drastic weight loss

KHLOE Kardashian was praised for her “fuller” face in a recent commercial after the reality star sparked concern about her drastic weight loss.

Khloe, 38, has appeared in a new commercial for Nurtec ODT.

Also known as Rimegepant, the drug is a preventative treatment for episodic migraines in adults, according to the official website.

In the ad, The Kardashians star appeared in a white blazer with a matching blouse and denim jeans.

Her wavy blonde hair fell to her waist.

He said: “There is nothing glamorous about migraines.

“Since I was a teenager, pain has taken me away from family and friends.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star praised the drug and said, “It can get back to normal quickly and prevent my next attack.”

She also appeared in the New Year’s ad and claimed that she was able to spend “time doing what I love” thanks to the treatment.

The ad also featured reality photos with her famous siblings and her 4-year-old daughter True, who she shares with 43-year-old Tristan Thompson.

COMMENTS

KUWTK fans praised the Hulu star stating that her face looked “fuller” and praised her looks in the announcement.

One fan noted: “When did he film it? Her face is fuller and the more she … she is beautiful! “

Another fan added: “Yes queen!”

A third fan said: “It looks so beautiful!”

A commentator intervened: “Migraine probably from Tristan”.

WEIGHT LOSS

Khloe’s weight has come under public scrutiny by fans, especially after the Chicago Bulls player’s whirlwind cheating scandal.

Kardashian fans have claimed the E! the star has been training and following a strict diet since her breakup with the NBA star.

Fans speculated that the TV personality was struggling with stress when the 31-year-old athlete welcomed a loving son named Theo with his mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, in January.

BABY NEWS

Meanwhile, the former couple recently announced they are expecting a second child via surrogate.

The former couple will welcome a baby boy, whose name fans have theorized will be a tribute to his parents, Kris Jenner, 66, and the late Robert Kardashian Senior.

An insider shared with PageSix: “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and has decided to move on with the baby with the support of her family.”

A representative of Kourtney’s sister previously stated, “We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

Khloe’s representative concluded: “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

A source added that although the two are expecting a baby, Khloe and Tristan are not back together.

