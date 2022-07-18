Khloé Kardashian furious with Tristan, yet another betrayal. A son from another woman

Khloé Kardashian has yet to break up with Tristan Thompson despite The Kardashians star is expecting her second child from her cheating ex-boyfriend.

It is revealed that the couple had a successful surrogacy pregnancy and will welcome a new baby in the next few days. But the arrival of the baby comes after their breakup for the Tristan paternity scandal.

Khloé and Tristan separated after he learned of his paternity lawsuit with Maralee Nichols, when the news reached the press, Khloé learned, along with the rest of the world, that Tristan had betrayed her again. Around the time Tristan’s son was conceived with Maralee, the man reconciled with Khloé after the 2019 kissing scandal with Jordyn Woods.

The paternity scandal appeared to be the end point of Khloé and Tristan’s relationship, although the couple continued to parent their daughter True Thompson.

It is good that Khloé and Tristan are able to parent in a friendly way, as they will do so much more together. Amid reports of the baby, sources confirmed that Khloé is “grateful” to the surrogate mother who gave her a “beautiful blessing,” as People reported.

But the fact that Khloé and Tristan have another baby on the way doesn’t mean they’re back together. “Khloé and Tristan have not been back together and have not spoken since December except for issues related to joint custody, the source close to the couple said.

The new baby had already been conceived via surrogacy before Khloé learned that Tristan “Had given a child to another in December”, the source said.

The two broke up in January after he admitted he had a child with another woman, Maralee accused Tristan of not having contact with her son Theo and of not giving her any financial support.

However, Tristan has shared his paternity moments with True on social media and eldest son Prince, now that Tristan has a fourth child on the way, will have his work cut out for. looking after the children of three different women. The source says Khloé is happy that “True will have a brother”. But, technically, she already has two, including a little brother he hasn’t met yet.

The drama is certainly enough to warrant a second and third season of The Kardashians. Season one ended with Khloé’s response to the paternity scandal. He tore up Tristan, along with his sister Kim, the family remains friendly to Tristan for the sake of the daughter he had with Khloé.

But it is clear that he has not shown that he can be faithful to the woman, perhaps they give their best as co-parents. Fans just hope Khloé doesn’t take him back.