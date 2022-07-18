Kevin Hart affirms that Will Smith is sorry for the incident at the Oscars | News from Mexico

After four months of the famous slap that shook the entire public, both physical and television viewers, of the Oscars, where Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the awards ceremony, Will has been repentant.

The scene that left half the world shocked is something that is still present, both in jokes and in controversies among fans who criticize or defend the oscar winner.

However, despite the apologies that Will Smith has offered on several occasions, the actor left isolating from the worldstaying out of the public eye, after numerous comments against him that hit him harder than the blow that marked his colleague.

Although this act occurred in an attempt to defend his wife from the jokes that Rock made about his alopecia, many Internet users, actors and even the same Academy cinematographic of Hollywoodcondemned the actor’s actions and banned him for 10 years from any activity related to the institution.

Will is sorry

However, it seems that the protagonist of “I am Legend” has had time to meditateWell, according to your friend, kevin harthe is completely sorry for that event.

“Will regrets thisyou know, he’s much better now and certainly much better than he was before,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the film. “DC League of Super Pets”in which he lends his voice.

can’t take sides

Hart also explained that couldn’t side with anyone, nor judge what they did, since both Smith and Rock are their friends; He even asked the public to forget this embarrassing moment.

I still love him very much [a Will]I love Chris too, and you can’t judge a person by one thing. Life goes on and people grow, give him the opportunity to do so,” he added.

Finally, Kevin expressed his wish that both can get to talk about it so that they can continue doing what they do best, giving their talent to the cinema:

My only hope is that the two of them find a way to reconcile about it and that they can move on. We are human and we make mistakes. This is not about talking about the past, it’s about understanding the present and doing your best to move forward.”

