Kendall Jenner apparently suggests Devin Booker’s reunion with the weekend wedding date photo

Matt Baron / Shutterstock; Charlie Neibergall / AP / Shutterstock

Backwards? Kendall Jenner seemed to be suggesting a reunion with Devin Booker after they were spotted attending the same wedding on Saturday, July 16.

The couple were spotted in social media videos at the wedding of Michael D. Ratner, founder of OBB Media, and Lauren Rothberg, head of Hailey Bieber Rhode’s skincare brand. The nuptials took place in Napa, California, and was also attended by NBA star Blake Griffin, manager Scooter Braun, former The Hills Frankie Delgado and Jen Delgado and Hailey, 25.

The founder of 818 Tequila, 26, shared photos of her wedding guest attire via Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 17. She modeled her Dries van Noten green dress in several videos and photos, including a shot with a man behind her.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner / Instagram

Even though their heads were cut off, fans immediately speculated it could be Booker, 25. The basketball player is 6’5 tall and the person in Jenner’s photo is clearly towering over the 5’10 model. The man wears a simple black blazer and trousers with a white shirt, fully buttoned at the neck. Social media shots of various wedding guests show Booker in what appears to be the same dress at the reception.

Jenner also recently shared several vacation snaps that followers believe may include the Phoenix Suns player, despite their breakup in June. On Thursday, July 14, the Kardashian star shared several vacation photos, including one taken from the back seat of a convertible. Two men appear to be on the front line. Although their faces are not visible, the one in the passenger seat has a Jack Skellington thigh tattoo that matches Booker’s.

In a video that is part of the same Instagram carousel, a man on Google appeared to be swimming behind the model as she emerged from the ocean. Fans believe it could be Booker, but the headgear makes it difficult to identify the swimmer.

Us Weekly first confirmed the couple’s separation on June 22 after two years together. The two evidently didn’t celebrate their anniversary on social media, and insiders revealed they had decided to take a break a couple of weeks earlier.

“[Kendall and Devin are] taking this time to focus on yourself and understand if a future together is what it means to be, ”a source told us exclusively at the time.

The couple reconsidered their relationship after attending the Italian wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in May.

“Kourtney’s marriage really put things in perspective,” the insider explained, adding that the exes were “still super friendly and supported each other” despite their separation.

Another source told us that the reality star and the basketball player wanted to “figure out if a future together is what it should be” and planned to “take this time to focus on themselves.”

Booker and Jenner sparked rumors of reconciliation just a couple of weeks later when they were spotted sharing a laugh at the SoHo House in Malibu, California in late June. Days later, they stopped at a liquor store in the Hamptons to stock up for the 4th of July weekend.

“There was no PDA, but they both seemed to be in a great mood,” said an eyewitness.

