Keanu Reeves wants to play an old Batman one day

Keanu Reeves is an action hero thanks to entries like The Matrix and John Wick but now the actor wants to bring Batman to life after a special project.

In the next animated movie DC Comicstitled DC League of Super-Pets, Keanu Reeves lHe lends his voice to Batman, becoming the second actor to bring Gotham’s Bat to life this year if we add Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne in the Matt Reeves-directed film of the hero. The animated project was very special for the actor from Matrix!

The truth is that talking to Extra the actor admitted that playing Batman is a dream for him: “It was always a dream. Pattinson has Batman now and he’s doing a great job. Maybe later. Probably when they need an older Batman.”were the words chosen by the actor of John Wick to make clear where you stand on this matter.

Can Keanu Reeves be Batman?

There was also time for Keanu Reeves will talk about his work DC League of Super-Pets and what it meant for him to share a cast full of weighty names in the Hollywood industry. “I have a small role in the film, a kind of cameo. But being on a project with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart is fantastic in the same way as playing Batman.”said the interpreter.

This film can set a precedent for Keanu Reeves that was already linked to a project based on a graphic novel with Constantineof which many ask that there be a return with the same interpreter but this time to DC Extended Universe with characters like Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman, if they stick to their roles.

On the other hand, DC League of Super-Pets has the heroes’ pets together on the big screen for the first time. The director, Jared Stern, wanted the threat to the Justice League to be believable: “I wanted it to be a real threat that felt like it lived up to not only a colorful movie, but a really serious threat to superheroes, but also one that can only be solved by a group of mascots.”said the filmmaker.

“I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel, ‘That was a really great superhero movie and it has everything that I love in a movie of this kind. It’s got a lot of action and it’s a lot of fun.'”Stern added about his project that seems to be enjoyed by both adults and children.

the cast of DC League of Super-Pets it also includes Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne and Diego Luna. The animated film is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, from a script written by Stern and John Whittington. The film will hit the cinema next July 28, 2022. It’s not long before you can enjoy it on the big screen!