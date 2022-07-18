Keanu Reeves wants to play an old Batman in the future

Batman is one of the main characters within the DC Comics line. Currently the character is being interpreted for Warner Bros., by the hand of Matt Reeves, by Robert Pattinson. The actor who once starred in the saga of twilight He has fallen in love with the followers of the Gotham bat with a darker version of the character. Keanu Reeves has put aside his saga of John Wick to participate in a DC League of Super Pets, the new animated film from the DC universe that, as you might have guessed from the title, is about superhero pets. the protagonist of Matrix has contributed his voice to Batman, and in a brief interview he has stated that he would be delighted to play an older Batman later on.

We have never seen the Dark Knight in this way and it will be great

“It’s always been a dream, but Robert Pattinson has Batman right now, and he’s doing amazing, so maybe in the future. Maybe when they need an older Batman“, explains Reeves. And it is that according to comments he is a character who has followed a lot both in comics and in movies, so surely he knows his trajectory extensively throughout history. As for that version of Batman more old man, we would probably see a view similar to that of Frank Miller in Batman, The Dark Knight Returns. It would not be bad to see a Batman already more tired by age, less agile but with a strength that still surpasses that of any person.

For now there is running various projects involving Pattinson’s Batman, with the official sequel underway and with two series confirmed for HBO Max (one of Colin Farrell’s Penguin and another focused on the Arkham asylum and the Gotham police). Keanu Reeves, in regards to comics, has pending the adaptation of brzrkr.

