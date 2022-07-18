Keanu Reeves donated part of his salary for ‘The Matrix’ to a charitable cause

If we made a list of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, surely Keanu Reeves I would be competing for first place. Obviously, in addition to the charisma that he gives off, there are multiple anecdotes that have enlarged the figure of the actor beyond the cinema. One of them, in fact, has to do with his participation in The Matrix, the first film in the successful science fiction franchise that recently debuted its fourth installment.

According to new york postKeanu Reeves received a total of $45 million dollars for appearing in The Matrix. It is worth mentioning that $10 million was paid in advance, while the rest came thanks to the film’s performance at the box office. As well, the actor decided to donate 70%, which is equivalent to $31.5 million dollars, to leukemia research.

However, there is an interesting background story that led Keanu Reeves to make such a donation. His younger sister, Karina Miller, was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991.. Fortunately, he overcame the serious illness after a struggle that lasted for 10 years. This situation, of course, motivated Reeves to part with a large sum of money. Back then, let’s not forget, he was just building his career in the movie world.

Keanu Reeves’ willingness to help

After that action, Keanu Reeves returned to make donations to leukemia research, among other causes. Another point that we must emphasize is that the aforementioned never brags about his contributions. Nowadays it is normal to see influencers show off donations through social networks to seek public applause and approval, but Keanu Reeves preferred to follow a path of discretion.

He even created a non-profit foundation and, for many years, nobody knew about it. When it was discovered, Keanu Reeves himself explained in 2009 the reason for the secrecy: “I have a private foundation that has been operating for five or six years, and it helps a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research. I don’t like to attach my name to itI just let the foundation do what it does.”



