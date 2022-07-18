Keanu Reeves arranged with Disney + and will lead a new project

Keanu Reeves will host an upcoming Formula 1 documentary series for Disney+ that will focus on its sporting director, Ross Brawn, who in 2009 bought the Honda team and led it to win an unprecedented number of tournaments.

Still no title the documentary series will have four parts and will have Reeves in charge of driving and interviews, including, among others, one with former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo and with racers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello, in addition to Brawn, reported the specialized portal Variety .

It is known that Reeves is a fan of speed and owns a collection of motorcycles.to the point of founding his own motorcycle factory, Arch Motorcycle.

Last week, the ‘John Wick’ movie star was at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where he spoke about the documentary, saying: “We want to tell the remarkable and incredible story of Brawn – there’s a lot to tell.”

It is estimated that the program will be released early next year.

The topic of Formula 1 is being covered in various audiovisual projects: Brad Pitt, John Krasinski and Jerry Bruckheimer have teamed up to make a film on the subject for Apple Studios, while a series on former executive Bernie Ecclestone is also in the works, as just like another submission about the first female runner.