Keanu Reeves admits that playing Batman is a dream

After embodying Neo in the saga Matrix or bring to life the ruthless killer of the frantic franchise John WickKeanu Reeves also gives voice to Batman in the animated film of DC Super Pet League which hits theaters on July 29. And it is that, After this first contact with the dark knight, the actor has recognized that he would like to play the character in a real image film.

stars like Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney or Ben Affleck have been the face of Batman in his jump from cartoons to the big screen, being the one starring Robert Pattinson in batman, the latest and most recent of its film adaptations. Nevertheless, Reeves could have played the caped crusader in Joel Schumacher’s film, batmanforever in 1995.

A role that both he and Ethan Hawke preferred to decline at the time, thus ending up in the hands of Val Kilmer at a time when Warner Bros. was looking for a new actor to play Bruce Wayne. A decision that still weighs on the protagonist of films like Siberia or the funny saga of bill and ted and, so he has made it known in a recent interview with Extra for his YouTube channel in which he assures, it would be “a dream to embody Batman”, although, he does not think it will happen too soon.

“It’s always been a dream, but [Robert] Pattinson is Batman right now and he’s doing amazing, so maybe in the future. Maybe when they need an older Batman.”dropped Reeves showing himself open to embody the protector of Gotham in the cinema and willing to recover the possibility that was offered to him at the time.

And while this opportunity to be the dark knight on the big screen may or may not come to him, the actor has several projects on his agenda, the first and most anticipated by fans of the actor being the fourth installment of John Wick, which There is no scheduled theatrical release date yet.

Another of Reeves’ big bets is the adaptation of the comic created and starring himself alongside Matt Kindt and illustrated by Ron Garney, BRZRKR, which will make the leap from cartoons to celluloid at the hands of Netflix, but, for At the moment, there is no release date on the platform either.

