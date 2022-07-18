Katherine Schwarzenegger shares the first photo of her two daughters with Chris Pratt

katherine schwarzenegger you shared a very tender moment of her new life as a mother of two girls. And he seems to be enjoying this new stage tremendously!

The beautiful actress shared the snapshot last Friday, two months after giving birth to little Eloise, the result of her marriage to the actor. Chris Pratt.

“Vibes of two under two”, wrote next to the snapshot.

The comments were immediate with her friends like Chelsea handler leaving messages of encouragement and advice on motherhood. “I see nuggets, lots of nuggets in every meal,” the comedian wrote in the comments.

Recall that Katherine is the second wife of Chris Pratt, who was married to Anna Faris with whom he shares his first child.

Katherine and Chris married in June 2019, just five months after their engagement, shortly after she announced her first pregnancy. Their relationship has been heavily criticized, especially for the actor’s attitude towards his eldest son, Jack, who has health problems due to being born prematurely.

