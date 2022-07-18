Kardashian fans bang Kourtney after noticing “disgusting” details in new “painful” video of her eating a waffle

KARDASHIAN fans have criticized Kourtney for spotting a disgusting detail in a new video of her eating a waffle.

The Hulu star is seen carefully cutting a waffle drowned in maple syrup, with its long feathered sleeves plunging onto the plate.

The video, published on TikTok, is titled: “Vegan chicken and waffles”.

Fans who commented on the video noticed that her giant sleeves seemed to get in the way of the food on her plate.

“This pained me to watch,” the video caption says.

“The sleeves are killing me,” wrote another fan.

Kourtney Kardashian’s blog Poosh labels the media mogul as “(mostly, like 95%) vegan.”

The outlet said Kourtney has gone meatless and is adjusting to the lifestyle without strictly sticking to a specific diet.

“If you’re thinking of going vegan, you can make the change in small waves if it’s easier for you,” the blog reads.

“Start by replacing meat with plant-based options once a week and build up from there.”

Poosh continued: “Kourt admits that when he started, he couldn’t resist and ate a baked crab over dinner during the first few weeks.”

Her husband, Travis Barker, has been a vegetarian since his teens and switched to vegan life after surviving a plane crash in 2008.

In addition to trying to eat entirely plant-based, Kourtney Kardashian is known for removing things like gluten, sugar, and dairy from her diet.

Kourtney also follows a ketogenic diet from time to time, which consists of low-carb, high-protein meals.

EAT IN TWO?

Fans noted that the video doesn’t show Kourtney eating a lot of her food.

Some fans speculate that she may be pregnant with her fourth child.

Speculation runs rampant after the reality star was spotted hanging out for lunch with her husband Travis Barker, 46, and her son Reign, seven.

The reality star wore baggy sweatpants, a graphic baseball shirt, and flip flops for casual going out.

She was recently spotted wearing a loose-fitting t-shirt as she went swimming with Travis.

Fans noted that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum was unusually covered while diving into a pool.

In the video posted by Travis, the Kardashians’ older sister wears a long-sleeved black T-shirt and shorts.

The bride and groom hold hands as Travis says, “Hello?”

Then they run to an inflatable slide, headlong, into the pool as Kourtney lets out an excited scream.

She and Travis have already talked about their desire to welcome a baby together and the recent first season of The Kardashians saw them undergo IVF treatment.

