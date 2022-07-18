Kanye West was praised as “humble” for “flying coach” after former Kim Kardashian was accused of flaunting wealth on a $ 150 million jet

KANYE West is celebrated and called “humble” for flying like a normal person after Kim Kardashian showed her private jet.

The reality star bought the expensive plane in March 2022, joining other members of his famous family in owning his own plane.

Between the backlash against Kim, 41, and sister Kylie Jenner, who was slammed for posting a photo in front of two private planes, fans have resurfaced old photos of Kanye, 44, a flying coach on Reddit.

The post included several photos of the father of four flying like a normal person and going through airport security.

In one photo, the Chicago rapper appears to be sitting among the other passengers, working on his laptop.

Users joked about the images, calling Kanye “our green king”.

Another joked: “He’s just like me.”

Someone else commented: “He usually flies first class, but he is not above the flying coach if that is all that is available. That particular fly in slide 5 was supposed to be there to help with Kim’s SNL look and retrieve her tapes. He sat in economy in the back of the plane near the toilets. “

A third fan suggested: “I thought I remembered someone on his team saying they like to do it to interact with regular people to get out of the celebrity bubble. I can’t remember who he was and it may just have been a BS that they thought sounded good ”.

Another speculated: “I feel like he wants to get seats fast and impulsively, so he gets on the next available flight.”

The Kardashians don’t fly by coaches, they don’t need them, as both Kim and Kylie have private jets.

TAKE OFF

Kim recently flew her jet to Australia to be with boyfriend Pete after a month away.

A source close to Kim, 41, told The Sun: “Kim is on her private jet flying to Cairns, Northern Queensland, Australia, to meet up with Pete.

“Kim should stay with him for a few days.”

As for Kim’s plans with Pete, 28, Down Under, the source said she plans to take a rare break.

“He said he intends to stay with Pete in his room at the resort he’s staying at, and not do much else!”

The insider concluded: “She told the team with her: ‘Don’t expect to see me much for a couple of days!'”

Kim and Pete were last confirmed together during their vacation in Tahiti in June.

The couple’s romantic getaway happened nearly a month ago before Pete left for Australia to begin filming on the set of his new movie, Wizards.

Earlier last week, Kim posted a series of cute throwback snaps of herself with Pete.

Kim hasn’t shared a shot of her jet, but is still being examined for taking it.

Younger sister Kylie is taking the brunt of the backlash, however, as she shared a rare photo of herself and boyfriend Travis Scott kissing in front of two private planes and an expensive car.

RESPECT FOR THE ENVIRONMENT

The makeup mogul posted a black and white photo on Instagram over the weekend.

He captioned the post: “Do you want to take mine or yours?”

Fans wasted no time slamming her in the comments, calling her out for lack of environmental awareness and being unreliable.

One commenter joked: “This post just called me poor.”

“Global warming who?” a third commentator joked.

Someone else joked: “Why do you have to flex like this? #poorlivesmatter “.

A fourth critical comment read: “Whose plane should we be polluting the earth today?”

Others joked: “Honestly so recognizable” and “Cry in the poor”.

Kim and Kylie are often accused of flaunting their wealth.

In June, Kylie got banged by fans after posting a photo with some very expensive accessories.

She took her Instagram Stories to share a snap of various items from the luxury brand, including a small neon green bag that costs $ 2,550.

Kylie also showed off her new quilted leather slippers which are priced at $ 750.

Kim, meanwhile, was recently criticized for selling a Birkin bag instead of donating it to charity.

