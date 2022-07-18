Johnny Depp continues his concerts in Italy, with a cute redhead in the clouds

Johnny Depp He’s a man for the city, maybe more now than amber heard It looks like drama is finally in their rear view… and on the horizon, maybe a new flame!

JD was seen in Italy on Sunday, where he is in town to perform at the Umbria Jazz Festival alongside his fellow rockers. jeff beck. You know…the duo is kind of a two-man band at the moment, and they’ve been mired in acting for a month or more.

Here, we see Johnny getting out of a truck on his way to rehearsals, in front of his group, and would you look like this? He has an attractive companion who accompanies him on the trip.

In fact, this mystery seems to be the only person hanging out with Johnny here… handing him a bag at some point. He could just be a staff/road member he works with on tour, or, of course, he could be a love interest…although there’s not much evidence to prove it.

There is no clear PDA that we can see, but this woman seems happy to have Johnny. Everyone seems fascinated by what Johnny may or may not be coming out with these days – first it was Camila Vasquez speculation that it was BSAnd now… this.

Anyway, it’s great to see that Mr. Depp is still in good spirits; frankly, he has every reason to be. Amber’s appeal to overturn the ruling was only Close By a judge… So if he wanted one last chance to fight this, he would have to appeal, which would cost him his money.

Meanwhile, Johnny continues to bask in the sun, filling up on Europe and then some.

