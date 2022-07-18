Johnny Depp chooses his 15 favorite albums

Johnny Depp He is a staunch fan of music and has dedicated a large part of his life to the fourth art, even contributing his grain of sand in solo projects and bands such as Marilyn Manson, Oasis, Iggy Pop and Aerosmith, to name only. Some. Currently, he is part of hollywood vampiresa rock supergroup born in 2012 and also composed of Alice CooperJoe Perry Y Tommy Henriksen who recently returned to activity. In addition, the interpreter of remembered roles on the big screen such as Captain Jack Sparrow and Edward Scissorhands, recently confirmed that he is working on a project with the viol player Jeff Beck.

All of the above is just a sample of Depp’s love for music, the same one that he showed every time he could make it known. what are your favorite albums of all time. As Far Out Magazine recalls, the Kentucky native once mentioned Story of Melody Nelson by Serge Gainsbourg as one of his favorite albums and said, “He was way ahead of his time. Very cool. Gainsbourg delivers his masterpiece there, one that brings back many happy memories for me. So much so that my daughter was named in part for this impeccable tour de force.”

On the other hand, according to the aforementioned medium, the 59-year-old artist also highlighted Tom Waits as his main source of inspiration mentioning that “the devil doesn’t have the best songs. Tom Waits has them.” “It is almost impossible to single out one recording of his in particular. Over the years, the continuing quality of Waits’ production never wavered. His peculiarities are innumerable. This is just one among many. For lovers of the moon and junk dogs around the world” he said in reference to Rain Dogs.

Also worth noting is the connection between Depp and the Rolling Stones, who were responsible for two of Johnny’s favorite LPs. However, he revealed that it was Patti Smith who created a discography that she fully enjoys. “To be honest, I could pick any Patti Smith record. Each of them is a gift from the gods. Beside [Bob] Dylan, Waits and [Keith] Richards, is one of the great survivors of music and a true legend, in every sense of the word. A poet as important as her has never been seen, ”she sentenced.

You can see the complete list of Johnny Depp’s favorite albums below: