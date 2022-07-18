John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh for the second time

this past friday, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh have celebrated their second wedding in Vancouver, Canada. Apparently, Cena and Shariatzadeh officially got married almost two years ago, however, due to the height of the pandemic, they had to hold a very intimate ceremony, and many of their friends and family were unable to attend.

On this occasion, this second celebration has been held in a prestigious club in Vancouver, and according to the media, it has been a much bigger feast to which all the guests who stayed out last year 2020 have already been able to attend.

This would therefore be the Cena’s second marriagewho was already married to Elizabeth Huberdeau between 2009 and 2012. In the case of Shariatzadeh, Cena and his wife met in 2019 during the production of the film Playing with fire.

Prior to his relationship with his current wife, Cena dated WWE wrestler Nikki Bella for several years, with whom he became engaged in the ring at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Finally, the couple of fighters separatedalthough both have always shown cordiality towards the other since then.

As for his WWE career, Cena is right now focused on his projects in film and television. The former world champion recently appeared on RAW to celebrate his 20th anniversary as a WWE wrestler, and although he assured that he would compete again, he could not give an exact date.

Initially, the rumors placed him in a match against Theory in the SummerSlam edition of this 2022, however, Cena is recording the second season of peacemaker this summer, and will not be able to participate in WWE programming.

