Jesús Corona, from the uncertainty of not playing again, to ask for the opportunity to fight for ownership in Cruz Azul

Jesús Corona said he was happy to return to work with his colleagues and wants to compete with Sebastián Jurado so that they both improve

Jesus Crown lost ownership of the goal in Blue Cross due to an injury during the final part of the Closure 2022. The goalkeeper revealed that he lived with uncertainty about the possibility of not playing again. Now, already recovered, at 41 years of age, he stated that he has asked Diego Aguirre to be able to fight to return to the eleven of the ‘Machine’, although he also admits that retirement is close.

“I am sure that I can compete and it makes me happy to return and work alongside my colleagues. I have another role outside of the starting position, but supporting and contributing my experience to the team and I am clear that I asked the teacher to He would let me compete.”

“We don’t know what will happen in the future, but one must be prepared, as competitive people I want to compete and seek ownership. It will help me, Sebastián to improve day by day”, he declared Jesus Crown in an interview with Ernaldo Moritz of ESPN.

This Sunday, Crown opened a sports clinic in Zapopan, one of the projects he had in mind for the last moments of his career, as part of the preparation for when the day comes to hang up the gloves.

“One must always be aware that in this profession there is a beginning and an end, the important thing is to have stability, personally and therefore also this decision, contractually we have a one-year contract, but we do not know what will happen in the future, for that reason to make this decision of this project”.

“It is important to accept that as there was a beginning, there will also be an end to the race and that is clear to me, I accept it, I am living it and I try to enjoy every moment, every day. I take advantage of the moments of practicing the sport, I am grateful, we are privileged and we also have to accept and know that in the end the moment will come and we must be prepared for that stability”.

Crown he hopes to return to the starting lineup before retirement time comes, but he also aspires to win more titles.

“Without a doubt I would like to return to the starting lineup, win titles, championships, that is what I have as my goal. Prepare myself and I would also like to make that decision to say my career ends here, I hang up my gloves. And not that due to an injury or something third party decisions happen. For the moment, good, even and it is something that I know can happen, ”he concluded.