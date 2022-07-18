Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck, surprise wedding photos and videos

Jennifer Lopez surprisingly married Ben Affleck. The pop star posted the first photos and videos of the wedding in Las Vegas in a white dress: “Love is patient. Patient 20 years “.

(Photo from Jennifer Lopez website www.onthejlo.com/).

Jennifer Lopez He married Ben Affleck. The pop star broke the news of the surprise wedding posting on its official website Photo and video of the moment in which he crowned his dream of love with the Hollywood star. “We made it”, tells J Lo to his fans. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Patient for twenty years“The morning after the wedding, the pop star posted on her Instagram profile a shot between the sheets, as soon as she woke up, proudly showing her wedding faith on the finger. The Bennifers are truly back and this time they are husband and wife.

Surprise wedding in Las Vegas for the Bennifers

“It was exactly what we wanted”, Explains the pop star through her official newsletter. “Last night we flew to Las Vegayes, we lined up for the license along with four other couples, all coming from the same trip to the wedding capital”, The story continues. “We all wanted the same thing, that the world recognized us as a partner and declare our love through the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage“. The wedding did not lack unexpected events, given that, as J Lo said, the two arrived at the altar just before the chapel closed. According to TMZ the wedding witnesses would have been their respective children:

We are so grateful to be surrounded by so much love. We have a wonderful new family of five amazing children and a life we ​​have never had more reason to look forward to.

A dream of love crowned 20 years later

THE Bennifer they crowned their love as two young people in love for the first time. They fled for a night in Las Vegas and improvised a wedding that no fan would have expected. TMZ obtained court documents and verified that the couple did indeed obtain a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, which was withdrawn and processed on July 16. On the other hand, wedding signals were in the air, thinking back to the large engagement ring that J Lo had worn on her finger earlier this year, while she was shopping with her 14-year-old daughter Emme. A love story that returns to being current that of the Bennifers, with 20 years of delay. Between them it began for the first time in 2004, with a skipped marriage and continued, then, each on her way, until they fell for it again.