Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck wedding: the beauty look is glow

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said (finally) yes! Crowning a dream interrupted 15 years ago. And they did it in great secrecy, three months after the diamond ring and 20 months after the flashback, over the weekend, in a Las Vegas chapel. An (almost) normal marriage. Certainly different from how everyone expected it. After the license queue, along with four other couples, they quickly changed (he in the chapel bathroom) and read the vows.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in white

Their looks? Again i Bennifer they decided to surprise fans with something unexpected. During the wedding ceremony, she wore an old movie dress. He a jacket from her closet. Both of them in total white. In short, nothing new or tailor-made for them. The message seems loud and clear: “Love don’t cost a thing“. As Jennifer herself sang in 2000, perhaps wishing herself a simple love like the one that, at least apparently, today, at 53, she is experiencing again with Ben.

Jennifer Lopez confirms herself as the queen of glow

Also with regard to make-up, for her fourth wedding, Jennifer Lopez has decided to focus on simplicity. There queen of glow however, he could not fail to exhibit a perfect and luminous complexion. No trace of imperfection, just hinted contouring, a sprinkle of blush and a radiance due, in all likelihood, to the products of his JLo Beauty skincare line. This includes, in fact, the serum That JLo Glow which, as the singer has explained several times on her social channels, boasts a triple instant action in minimizing blemishes, pores and moisturizing the skin.

Focus on the look

For the make-up of her wedding with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has decided to focus on the eyes with a smokey eye in shades of opaque brown with touches of dove and hazelnut. Single point of light, just mentioned, in the center of the eyelid. To make the look even deeper, a black pencil, both on the upper and lower lash lines, a pair of false eyelashes, thick but also very natural, and perfectly outlined eyebrows. Her mouth, as a rule, is dressed in a romantic nude color, probably a few shades lighter than Jennifer’s natural lip color.

The hairstyle of the pop star who had experimented a lot in recent times is also romantic and natural: from blonde extensions to chignon with braids with a face framing effect. For her wedding, on the other hand, she framed her face with a classic semi-crop that dropped soft, thick waves on her shoulders. As for her nuance, her hair has been slightly darkened compared to her classic honey dye.

One would almost think she did it alone. But it takes very little for Jennifer to turn everything into a show. And now we’re curious to see what her look will show off in Italy during her secret (but announced) honeymoon. Congratulations to Bennifer!

