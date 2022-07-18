Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who “have been meditating on their secret wedding for a while”

The secret wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben AffleckUnlike so many star weddings celebrated in Las Vegas, they weren’t the result of a fleeting moment of euphoria from the newlyweds. As an insider revealed to Peoplethe actor and the pop star “have been meditating to say” yes “to each other in secret for a while”: “For some time Ben and Jennifer they spoke of an escape of love. An idea that they both liked. It was very important for them to have a private ceremony. They didn’t want their wedding to be a show“. The two got married last Saturday in Las Vegas’ Little White Chapel. A «intimate and low-key ceremony that we both loved very much. It was all they wanted, ”the insider explained. On the other hand, JLo herself, in the newsletter in which she published photos and videos of the wedding, wrote: «It was the best wedding we could imagine». Another source told People that «the very small ceremony was ideal for the two. They just wanted to get married. And they got married ».

However they have already had ceremonies in grand style, both. In 2005 Ben had already said “yes” to Jennifer Garnerwith whom he had three children (Violet, 16, Serafina, 13 and Samuel, 10) with a very romantic marriage on the beach in Turks and Caicos, Caribbean (the two separated in June 2018). With the “yes” to Ben Affleck, however, Jen has reached altitude four husbands. In the past she was married to the Cuban waiter Ojani Noa (between 1997 and 1998), with the dancer Cris Judd (between 2001 and 2002) and finally with Marc Anthonyfather of his 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maxwho became her husband in 2004. The chronicles of the time tell of a rather intimate wedding (about forty guests) and yet a fairytale one in her Beverly Hills mansion. The bride in a long white dress walked down a rose petaled path, then Jennifer and Marc said “yes” under an arch also adorned with rose petals. Then the celebrations in the intimacy of a giant marquee. The marriage ended in 2011 after seven years.

Before the flashback with Ben Affleck, Lopez was one step away from the altar with serial traitor Alex Rodriguez. Of weddings Jen and Alex, in the two years of official engagement, they had even planned two. Both very sumptuous. The first, lasting several days, was to take place in Positano, on the Amalfi Coast. The second in the Hamptonsin ten million dollar mansion (eight rooms, seven bathrooms) bought by J.Lo in 2013. In both cases, as is well known, nothing was done. And in March 2021 the betrothed said goodbye. Opening the doors to the reunion of Bennifer, who perhaps also for superstition have opted for a secret and very simple wedding.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you

Inside the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: all the photos (and videos)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the wedding proposal “in the bathtub”