Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married in Las Vegas: “It’s worth the wait”

MADRID, July 18. (CultureLeisure) –

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez They are already husband and wife. The two artists, who had a mediatic relationship in 2002 during which, although they got engaged, they did not get married, have walked down the aisle in Las Vegas after resuming their romance in 2021.

As reported by Variety, records from Clark County (Nevada) reveal that Affleck and Lopez were married last Saturday, July 16, in a discreet ceremony.. In addition, the singer confirmed her wedding through her newsletter, On the JLo.

“We’ve done it. We flew to Vegas last night, lined up for a license with four other couples.all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world,” she relates. “We miraculously arrived at the little white wedding chapel at midnight. They were kind enough to stay open for a few minutes, allowing us to take pictures of ourselves in a pink Cadillac convertible.“, he added.

“With the best witnesses you can imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel And we give each other the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a short wedding march. In the end it was the best wedding we could have imagined. One that we dreamed of a long time ago and that has finally become real“, said.

Lopez ended the text with an emotional speech. “They were right when they said that all you need is love. We are so grateful to have love in abundance and a wonderful new family of five amazing children. Stick around long enough and you may have the time of your life in Las Vegas at half past twelve at night in the tunnel of love, with your children and with whom you will spend your whole life. Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things, and it’s worth waiting for.“, concludes the vocalist, who signs the text as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

On a professional level, Affleck will appear soon in Flash, Hypnotic and Witness for the Prosecution, as well as a sequel to The Accountant. He will also lead a feature film he is writing with Matt Damon. Lopez has The Mother, Shotgun Wedding, The Godmother and Atlas pending release.