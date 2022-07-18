Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas

JLo and Ben Affleck spotted at a flea market 1:01

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially married, a source close to the actress and singer told CNN.

The couple married on Saturday during an “intimate ceremony in Las Vegas,” the source said.

Lopez confirmed her Las Vegas wedding in her newsletter on Sunday, ending the letter with a new name: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

“Last night we flew to Las Vegas, queued for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world,” Jennifer Lopez wrote. “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel at midnight. They graciously stayed open late for a few minutes, allowing us to take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show up, that it had an extra cost and he was already in bed)”.

Jennifer Lopez wrote that she wore a dress from an old movie and Affleck wore a jacket from her closet.

“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings that we will wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. “In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

Bennifer’s saga of love has been more than 20 years in the making. The couple originally met in December 2001 on the set of the romantic comedy “Gigli,” where they played criminals stuck on a job together and the pair struck up a real-life relationship.

By November 2002, they were engaged, but postponed their wedding in September 2003 citing “excessive media attention” surrounding their liaison.

They never made it down the aisle and officially called off their engagement in January 2004.

Then another 17 years passed, with children and marriages in between, before Lopez and Affleck found their way back.

Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez again in April while she was taking a bubble bath.

“It took me totally by surprise and I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to wrap my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening again, I was literally speechless and said, ‘Is that a yes? ‘ I said YES, of course it is YES,” he wrote in his newsletter.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.