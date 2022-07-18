Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already married! The first images of the wedding

It is a fact, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are already married, after getting engaged 20 years ago, separating, and resuming their relationship in 2021, the couple said “yes” in a secret ceremony yesterday in Las Vegas, as both wanted it to be the same Elvis Presley whoever made the ceremony official, however, arrived a little late, so the wedding had to take place without the presence of the “king of rock.” Here are the photos of the union.

Lopez and Affleck entered into a love relationship in 2002, a year later they got engaged, but in 2004 they decided to end their engagement forever, that’s what they believed at the time, because 20 years later they achieved it and, finally, they are husband and wife. But before JLo shared the first images of the celebration, “TMZ” had already suggested in a publication that, this Saturday, the couple had signed a marriage license.



Photo: OnTheJLo

Just a few hours later, the interpreter of “Let’s get loud” confirmed the versions that claimed that she and the 49-year-old actor had married, after getting engaged last April. The singer recounted some of the details that were part of the wedding, as she assured that she and Affleck undertook a trip to Las Vegas and that they had to wait to be married, as another of the four couples who hoped to bring their love commitment to the top. the same night.

The 52-year-old singer didn’t miss the opportunity to refer to the years they had to wait for their love to be completely consumed: “We made it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” he said in a statement posted on his official page, “OnTheJLo.”

Jennifer said that while they were waiting to be married, she was able to appreciate the couples that surrounded them; two men holding hands and a young couple with a little girl who traveled from far away: “All wanting the same thing, that the world recognize us as partners and declare our love for us,” she recounted throughout an extensive message-

In addition, JLo confided that they were about not to get married -once again-, but this time not because the couple had decided so, as happened in 2004 -when they broke off their engagement- but because they arrived almost when the wedding chapel was for closing their services for that night.

A wedding with Elvis as a witness was what Jennifer called the wedding of her dreams, and although “the king of rock” could not give them his blessing, because he was not available, he assured that it was a perfect ceremony, since his parents were present there. children and the man she loves.

“Stay long enough and maybe you’ll have the time of your life in Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love, with your kids and he’ll be with you forever. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things, and it’s worth waiting for,” he concluded.

