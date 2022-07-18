Jeff Bezos will not be able to release his luxurious and controversial yacht this summer

For now, Jeff Bezos will have to wait to enjoy his new mega yacht. the founder of amazonone of the richest people on the planet, along with Elon Musk, commissioned the Oceanco company to build the world’s largest sailing ship with 127 meters in length, and valued at approximately 430 million euros.

The Y720 yacht, one of the latest projects of the Oceanco company that has been in charge of building Jeff Bezos’s new mega yacht. – Oceanco

The problem is that for the mega yacht to reach the sea from the shipyards in rotterdam where it has been built, we must dismantle the Koningshaven Bridge, known as De Hef. The idea of ​​modifying, even temporarily, such a monument has caused great controversy in the Netherlands. This could explain why at the moment the representatives of Oceanco have decided not to ask the authorities of the Dutch city to dismantle the iconic bridge, according to The New York Times.

Construction of the Konningshaven Bridge began in 1878, but it was not opened until 1927. During world war II, by hef, as it is popularly known, suffered serious damage. In the early 1990s, its demolition was even considered, which was opposed by the population, thus making it a symbol of the Dutch city. In the year 2000 it was declared a national monument. The total length of the bridge is 79 meters, but the distance to the water does not exceed 40 meters and therein lies the problem.

The iconic bridge in Rotterdam that prevents the exit to the sea of ​​the new yacht of the millionaire founder of Amazon. – DR

The Jeff Bezos mega yacht It has three masts, while the height of the sails would reach 70 meters, almost double that of the bridge. That is why the solution to get it out of the shipyard so that it can finally navigate the sea is to dismantle the bridge or dismantle the masts. At the moment, it seems that the founder of Amazon will not be able to enjoy his new whim during this summer.

This luxury vessel, in which Oceanco has invested for a couple of years, has a heliport, parking for several cars, jet skis, spa, gym, lounge bar… Its design would be inspired by the BlackPearl.

Black Pearl is the yacht whose design has inspired Jeff Bezos’ new whim to sail the ocean. – Oceanco

Oceanco is a bespoke luxury yacht building company, based in the Netherlands, which has designed, among others, Steven Spielberg’s Seven Seas and Russian Vladimir Olegovich Potanin’s Nirvana.

