Jane Austen: five films based on her works

Thanks to cinema Many people are aware of Jane Austin’s work, although sometimes this happens without their knowledge. The celebrated and influential British author’s novels examine Georgian-era British society with stories filled with passion, humor and endearing characters, and have been adapted for the big screen numerous times, sometimes indirectly. Austen died at the age of 41 on July 18, 1817 and in honor of this great author, here we have compiled some of the most popular films that adapt her iconic novels.

Persuasion (2022)

In this recent adaptation of the Carrie Cracknell-directed novel of the same name, we meet Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson), a maverick woman with modern sensibilities struggling against the constraints of her arrogant family whose wealth is rapidly disappearing. When Fredrick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), the handsome suitor she once rejected, returns into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

The story of this film directed by Ang Lee takes place in England in the 19th century. When Mr. Dashwood (Tom Wilkinson) dies, he must leave most of his estate to the son from his first marriage, which leaves his second wife and three daughters Elinor (Dame Emma Thompson), Marianne (Kate Winslet ) and Margaret. (Emilie François), in difficult circumstances. They are taken in by a kind cousin, but their lack of fortune affects practical Elinor and romantic Marianne’s chance of marrying.

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

This film directed by Joe Wright is based on the novel by Jane Austen about five sisters: Jane (Rosamund Pike), Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), Mary (Talulah Riley), Kitty (Carey Mulligan) and Lydia Bennet (Jena Malone), in Georgian England. Their lives are turned upside down when wealthy young Mr. Bingley (Simon Woods) and his best friend, Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen), arrive in his neighborhood.

Emma (2020)

the beloved comedy Jane Austen about finding your match and earning a happy ending is reinvented in this film directed by Autumn de Wilde. Beautiful, smart and rich, Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a restless queen with no rivals in her small town. In this brilliant satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through wrong marriages and other missteps to find the love that’s been there all along.

Clueless (1995)

This film directed by Amy Heckerling is another adaptation of the novel “Emma” by Jane Austen, although in this case the plot takes place in a more contemporary context. Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is a popular Beverly Hills high school student who must survive the ups and downs of teenage life. Her outward demeanor at first appears superficial, but hides her wit, charm, and intelligence that help her deal with relationships, friends, family, school, and a demanding social life.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Although this film directed by Sharon Maguire is based on the novel of the same name written by Helen Fielding, the author has confirmed on several occasions that her work is based on the novel “Pride & Prejudice” by Janes Austin and the adaptation produced by the BBC in 1995. Both in that television production and in this film Colin Firth plays the character of Darcy. Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) is a woman in her thirties struggling with her age, her weight, her job, the lack of a man and her many imperfections. As a New Year’s Resolution, Ella Bridget decides to take charge of her life, starting by keeping a diary in which she will always tell the whole truth. The fireworks begin when Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), her charming boss, takes an interest in Miss Jones, who also meets the reserved and bored Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).