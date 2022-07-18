James Caan, the irascible and protective Sonny Corleone of The Godfather, dies

Interview “The Godfather is Universal”

Not so long ago, I told this same newspaper about the half-century passed since the premiere of ‘The Godfather‘ that his main motivation for being an actor was to run away from the family business. He didn’t want to be a butcher. And yet, and just after abjuring his own, in the next sentence he declared himself nothing more than a perfect and condensed precipitate of his family, his neighborhood and his past, precisely, as a butcher.

James Canaan,Santino either Sonny Corleone forever, he died on Thursday at the age of 82 and his legacy, beyond the lazy list with which to dress this or any other obituary, is basically a way of being in the world. Completely out of date, perhaps even very little claimable, but so extremely unique, violent in its self-destructive perfection and adorable in his sense of belonging and responsibility towards his own that, despite everything and against everything, there is nothing left but to surrender. bada bing!

The anecdote is known. He liked to remember, and he did so as soon as the journalist did not even bother to insist, that he arrived at the shooting of ‘The Godfather‘prepared from home. “I didn’t have to transform into anyone or anything because Sonny was the kind of character I’d seen my whole life in my neighborhood,” he said. His neighborhood, to situate ourselves, was the New York Bronx. Yes, Caan was born in 1940 in the Bronx into a Jewish family. His father, we said, was a butcher but Caan, like a Philip Roth character, focused his life on getting out of that little kosher world. He played football, he went to Hofstra University and there he discovered acting. At Hofstra he met Francis Ford Coppola.

There are at least two moments in ‘The Godfather‘ which are the most rigorous expression of this particular mode of non-preparation. The beating at the beginning of the film of a news camera was, in effect, an improvisation. And even better than that, and already with the rank of mythical, the brief speech in which the older brother makes things clear to the younger (Michael-Al Pacino) when the latter offers to avenge the patriarch victim of a failed attack : “What do you think this is, the army, where you shoot ’em a mile away? You gotta get close…and Bada bing! You blow their brains out in your nice Ivy League suit.” Indeed, Tony Soprano couldn’t help calling his New Jersey Strip Club exactly like that, with the off-script expression of Caan who was also Sonny. Forever. bada bing!

When it came to Coppola’s monumental film that would redefine the ways and customs of cinema and everything else, James Caan was just a hungry beginner, very hungry, but a beginner nonetheless. The best movie that he had been in was ‘It rains on my heart’, of precisely Coppola himself. He already accumulated, yes, a not inconsiderable baggage of man for everything in the cinema and television. Few could boast at that time and at his age of having worked twice under the orders of a myth like Howard Hawks and having rubbed elbows in the same movie,’The Golden’, with John Wayne and Robert Mitchum. Mississippi was the name of his character. Furthermore, although without credit, it appears in ‘Irma the sweet’, of Billy Wilder. “I was 23 and Wayne didn’t stop calling me a boy,” he recalled with undisguised pride.

In its own way, Coppola’s film saved him and who knows if it didn’t damn him. Sonny was so attached to his skin, to his indecipherable accent and his always convulsive ways so close to suicide that, despite hoarding such emblematic, magnetic and out of the norm films as ‘rollerball‘ (Norman Jewison, 1975); as charming and self-consciously cutesy as ‘Funny lady‘ (Herbert Ross, 1975); as remarkable and acidic as ‘thief‘ (Michael Mann, 1981); as cloudy as ‘Misery‘ (Rob Reiner, 1990), or as serious and delicate as ‘stone gardens’ (Coppola, 1987), everything was always hidden under the immense shadow of Santino.

A good part of his last-batch works have to do with the almost physiological need to, when a moment comes, forget about himself. Revolutionarily abstract tapes like ‘Dogville‘ (Lars Von Trier, 2003), bland comedies of questionable elegance like ‘mickey blue eyes (Kelly Makin, 1999) or glorious nonsense like ‘elf‘ (Jon Favreau, 2003) they have a lot of flight and even search. Who knows if they weren’t also taunts directed at a bystander unable to forget that she once heard the man in front of her say “Bad Bing!“Who knows if his deep depressions and addictions that plunged him during much of the 80s were nothing more than obvious manifestations of being everything he had seen in his neighborhood, of dragging Sonny Corleone as punishment and glory.

He recounted, already frozen in his memory and his octogenarian voice completely broken, that it was about to be Michael, of being the little brother and true catalyst of the Corleone family drama. Originally, his role went to the hands and hulking body of Carmine Caridi. For an instant, James Caan was just one more on that list that, sooner or later, real or figuratively, also included Robert Redford, Martin Sheen, Ryan O’Neal, David Carradine, Jack Nicholson, and even Warren Beatty. “That couldn’t be,” he said. Finally, he and the director will have their way and Santino will end up in his arms. He tells himself that he ended up being the one he was for a matter of size. The difference between the little Pacino and the giant Caridi bordered on parody.

“It is difficult to know what makes a film become a reference for a generation and for the history of cinema. Personally, I think that everything is the fault of something as common as family. Coppola’s film is about family. This is all about family not how to kill or gun down Gianni Russo [el marido maltratador de la hermana]. And family is universal,” he said, forced back to remember Sonny, to be Sonny. Over and over again.