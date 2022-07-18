“It has always been my dream”. Keanu Reeves is running as the new Batman when Robert Pattinson leaves the role

Keanu Reeves is, objectively, one of the most beloved actors in the world. At 58 years old, and after a career in which he has been alternating Hollywood successes with more independent films, he now provides the voice of Batman in ‘DC League of Super Pets’, a role that stars like Will Arnett or James Woods have played. But there is something that differentiates Reeves from the other two: it may not be the only time we see him embodying the Lord of the Night.

Batman with baton

But it won’t be that easy, Sure. In an interview with Extra TV, he was asked if he would get into the Batman suit sooner or later. And where most actors would leave a mystery to see if Warner takes the bait, Keanu has lacked time to say that when they finish with Robert Pattinson he puts on the bat-suit when necessary.

It’s always been my dream, but Robert Pattinson is doing great, so maybe later. Maybe when they need an older Batman.

The interviewer, by the way, replies with “I’m not going to let you say that to yourself”, speaking for all of us. Of course, what if the bat signal has been activated by thinking of a version of ‘The Dark Knight Returns’ with Reeves as the protagonist? Evidently. for now we will have to waitbecause the only live action project with the winged rat as the protagonist is ‘The Batman 2’in which Pattinson will return to his role as a tortured superhero. Let’s not rule out cameos in the spin-offs either that HBO Max is preparing to, Disney+ style, get all the milk out of the cow until we don’t want to see her again.

Oh yeah, and let’s not forget Michael Keaton’s appearance in ‘Flashpoint,’ assuming one day Ezra Miller stops giving DC such a hard time and we get to see her. come on what Keanu would still have a few years left to be everyone’s favorite bat-yayo. Do not wait standing.