Is the World Ready for Medical Cannabis? Opinion Experts from Harvard and Yale

At the annual meeting of the American Psychological Association in New Orleans, Renowned health professionals participated in a panel discussion on medicinal cannabis. There, they stated that the evidence on the use of medical marijuana is limited, and they advised clinicians to be cautious when talking to their patients about possible health treatments with cannabis.

For its part, Kevin P Hill, addiction psychiatrist and associate professor of psychiatry at the Harvard Medical Schoolsaid there is some evidence to support the use of cannabis and cannabinoids for medical indications.

“In the case of the psychiatric illnessesthe evidence is very scant and the potential risks are considerable,” says Hill.

While additional research in this area would be great, the Harvard expert added that it is important to be clear with cannabis patients about the current status of testing.

On the other hand, the doctor Deepak Cyril D’Souzaprofessor of psychiatry at the Yale University School of Medicineand a staff psychiatrist at the VA Connecticut Health SystemHe said his research showed that THC exacerbates positive and negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.

“Relative to healthy controls, patients with schizophrenia were much more vulnerable to changes,” added D’Souza. THC impaired memory in healthy individuals, but did so more in patients with schizophrenia.

In his research, D’Souza noted that positive and negative effects may be related to dose. In their studies, participants are asked to report symptoms of psychosis at different times of the day on a random basis.

Additionally, D’Souza noted that the Veterans Administration was planning a study to evaluate CBD and THC for pain control.

Cannabis policies in the US: The opinion of doctors

At the annual meeting, medical cannabis panelists also discussed the American marijuana policy.

Hills said that enforcement of medical cannabis policies has not gone well.

“Supporters say access is not what it should be. Others say the policies aren’t strict enough,” Hill said.

He added that millions of people consume cannabis and cannabinoids. Thirty-seven states and the District of Columbia have policies in place for medical cannabis. Likewise, anxiety is one of the main conditions for which cannabis is used.

According to Dr. Hill of Harvard, medical cannabis is used for PTSD, although “the level of evidence is not there”.

«Science is being built, but politics is not very well linked to science at the moment»Hill said.

“If you think about the amount of money that states and companies make, it is shameful that we do not know more.”

The doctor Kevin Sabert, adjunct professor of Yale School of Medicinesaid that people say that cannabis is safer than alcohol.

“Alcohol has been commercialized and is a major source of health and criminal problems. It’s a multibillion-dollar industry whose business is to get people to consume more,” Sabet said.

Via Benzinga, translated by El Planteo.

Photo by Jeff W via Unsplash