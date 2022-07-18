Is Khloé Kardashian Really Single?

We know well, however, that these assumptions, in the past, had led the two to get closer together. It is no mystery that Khloè dreams of having a close family and that he has always tried everything to achieve this goal. This time, things seem to be different: the youngest of the Kardashian sisters would have reached a new awareness, that of being able to manage her family, alone, without having to have the father of her children by her side. Something about this new mood had also emerged in the last episodes of The Kardashianonly to be confirmed in some recent interviews in which she said she was very disappointed with the behavior of the ex and that she could not forgive, again, for having learned of the betrayal through the tabloids and not from him.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

So, it really looks like we can rule out the possibility of the two getting back together again. Indeed, a few days ago, rumors of a new acquaintance with another man have been chasing. It would be a private equity investor that Kim would have introduced to her. Nothing serious, though: it’s just a flirtation that is allowing Khloé to finally turn the page after Thompson. She continues to consider herself single and is much more peaceful than in the past.