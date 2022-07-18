Inside the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: all the photos (and videos)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are husband and wife for about 24 hours but we already have so many details, photos and videos of the surprise wedding. All material shared by the bride on her website / her newsletter (OnTheJLo) and immediately bounced on social networks. The two stars, both dressed in white – he with “a jacket taken directly from his closet “she in a long dress with veil – they said “yes” in great secret on Saturday 16 July in Nevada, in the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas: “We did it,” writes J Lo, signing Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck, to his fans. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Patient for twenty years“.

After a separation lasting just twenty years (they had been together between 2002 and 2004), a three months after the (second) official engagement, and twenty months after the incredible backfire, Ben and Jennifer crowned their dream of love with the wedding: «Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, we queued for a license with four other couples. Behind us two men held hands, in front of us a young couple who had driven three hours from Victorville for her daughter’s second birthday. We all wanted the same thing, for the world to recognize us as partners and declare our love through the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage ».

A wedding in which there was no shortage of unexpected events. Jennifer Lopez in her newsletter says in fact that she and Ben they arrived at the altar just before the chapel closed. More they wanted Elvis to officiate their weddingbut a midnight the singer’s “reply” “was in bed.” Despite the setbacks, Ben and Jennifer didn’t give up. They said “yes”. And “it was a dream wedding,” says J Lo again. “With the best witnesses you can ever imagine, a suit from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our vows in the little chapel and exchanged rings that we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.” So they took pictures of one Pink Cadillac Convertible in front of their witnesses, what a second Tmz they would be some of their respective children. The singer has 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, born of her own third marriage with Marc Anthony, finished in 2011 after seven years. Ben has three children – Violet, 16, Serafina, 13 and Samuel, 10 – born from the marriage with Jennifer Garner (the divorce dates back to 2018). “We are so grateful to be surrounded by so much love,” JLo writes in the newsletter. “We have a wonderful new family of five wonderful children.”

Jennifer and Ben they had already been close to their wedding in 2003. But then it was all gone. Now I am finally husband and wife. And she is so happy that the morning after the wedding she posted on her Instagram profile a shot between her sheets, as soon as she wakes up, in which proudly shows the nuptial faith.