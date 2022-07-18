‘Indiana Jones’: Chris Pratt finally addresses the rumors of playing the famous archaeologist

United States.- Chris Pratt has played a number of action roles, but it looks like he won’t be adding to Indiana Jones to the list. The actor recently addressed the rumors that he was being considered to take on the iconic role of Harrison Ford, as reported Variety. During an interview on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Pratt said Ford’s past comments scared him.

No, they’re not doing ‘Indiana Jones’ with Harrison Ford? All I know is I saw a Harrison Ford quote once and I don’t even know if it was really him, but it was enough to freak me out, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies.’ And I’m like, am I going to be haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play…?

The quote Pratt was most likely referring to came from Ford’s 2019 appearance on the show. Today. The actor didn’t mince words when asked who should play the character when he’s done with the role.

Nobody else is going to be Indiana Jones,” Ford told interviewer Craig Melvin at the time. “Don’t you get it? I am Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone

Ford has played the archaeologist in five movies, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark (released in 1981) and now in the next indiana jones 5. The fifth installment is directed by james mangold (Logan)who also co-wrote the script with the writers of Ford v Ferrari, Jez Y John-Henry Butterworth. It will also be the first film in the franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who will instead serve as executive producer. The composer John Williamswho created the scores for the previous Indiana Jones films, is also returning for the fifth film.

Indiana Jones 5 is a continuation of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was released in 2008. Although filming wrapped earlier this year, details about the plot have been kept under wraps. However, a “first look” of the film was shared during Star Wars Celebration in May. The image shows Ford as the character crossing a rickety bridge into what appears to be a cave.

In addition to Ford, the cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets), Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones Y Antonio Banderas. Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023. An official title has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Pratt stays busy. The actor has just finished the trilogy of Jurassic World with Jurassic World Dominion, which opened in theaters last month. She also reprized her role as Peter Quill / Star-Lord for an appearance on Thor: Love and Thunder, which debuted on July 8, and starred in the original series of Prime Video, The Terminal List. Pratt has also lined up a few voiceover roles, including Mario for the animated film Super Mario still no title.

