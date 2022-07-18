In two and a half minutes, Teletica workers assemble and disassemble the Dancing stage

As if they were little ants that see a badly placed cake, in a matter of two and a half minutes, about 15 or more workers from Teletics They appear every so often on the dance floor Dancing with the Stars to assemble and disassemble the stage, between the presentation of one couple and another.

They have to run to pick up and carry junk so that the stage where the program takes place looks impeccable.

This is the time that the commercial breaks or the interventions of the presenters usually last, which give space to a structure that complements what the stars will present on the track. It is very interesting to see how some remove and others add precisely but accurately, because every detail is important.

For example, a couple of weeks ago, at the second gala of this seventh season, we saw them struggling to put two car hits on the track, too, laying a new floor, raising a disco-style ball of lights to the ceiling, pulling cables, boxes, trunks, suitcases, flowers, desks and even a telephone booth, all of this while giving announcements, because as a law they have, it is inexcusable that they be seen in these tasks on camera.

As people watch commercials, Dancing with the Stars production is running at full throttle. Photography: Lilly Maple. (Lilly Maple Oaks.)

One of those little ants is Mario Vargas, known as “Caps”, whom we listened to quite hoarsely after giving many instructions so that the program would be perfect.

Mario has been working in production for nearly 23 years and is in charge of measuring times, accommodating his colleagues and everything that is needed before and during the presentations.

“There are many people who work at a gala because it is not only the technical part, but also the engineering part, the administrative part that speeds up the forms to be able to get everything we need. It is a world of people who work on a production of a program like Dancing, which is super complex because it has very special or specific requirements from the people at the BBC, who are constantly reviewing what we do and how we are doing”.

“For example, we had to accommodate the cars that we put in today (Sunday) in two and a half minutes, which is how long a commercial break lasts, they are very short times to take things out and put things in, the good thing is that the dynamics of the people who works at Teletica is very good, with people who like and are passionate about what they do, so that helps them not to give 100 but 200 percent”, he said.

This is how the stage looks after the production of Dancing with the Stars gets involved. Photography: Lilly Maple. (Lilly Maple Oaks.)

For the staging, there are three people in charge of thinking several weeks in advance what will be needed in each gala. That includes Danny Jiménez, Luciana Prada and Vargas himself.

“We take care of creating each one of the performances, we meet with the dancers, who are the ones who put on the choreographies but the story behind each one, we three produce it with the search for elements, in fact it is a constant struggle to be able to find what we need,” Caps added.

To give you an idea of ​​how perfectionist they are, in the presentation by Bryan Ganoza and Jahzell Acevedo, which referred to the Fast and Furious saga, they found a Delorean car, of which there are only two in Central America, and they were able to find one to get closer to the one Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) drives on the tapes.

The technical rehearsal is done on Fridays and the general one on Saturdays, which is where they fine-tune times and measure any type of error that may occur in a live program.

“It’s worth it, here the people who come to the studio see the dynamics in the production and leave with a good taste in their mouths that encourages us to continue working. It may be that one is sick, hoarse, sometimes with tears in the legs, there has been everything but here we are still behind the cannon, “added the producer.

07/03/2022. Second Dancing with the Stars Gala. Teletics. Sabana, San Jose. Photography: Lilly Maple. (Lilly Maple Oaks.)

In the experience of going to Dancing with the Starsone runs into several security guards from the entrance who call those in charge of accommodating the guests to the gala.

Once you enter, you can see that all the workers are wearing hats. While one of them distributed black masks to maintain the sobriety of the event, another gave away popcorn to the public and cotton candy.

The cameramen are doing their thing, as well as the technicians, costume designers, makeup artists and people in charge of social networks, who are waiting for one of the stars to be ready to record a video to promote the program.

It is also worth highlighting the work of Doña Nuria Castro (Nurita) who is in charge of accommodating and providing all kinds of facilities so that journalists and special guests are as comfortable as possible.