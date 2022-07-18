“I’m inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo”

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JULY 15 – Who are you inspired by? “Cristiano Ronaldo”. This is how, flying high, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, the new Napoli striker, who today held his first press conference in Folgarida-Dimaro, speaks of his admiration for the Portuguese and the choice of the shirt number that looks to Ronaldo: “I I chose 77 in Naples because 7 is my favorite number, but only double 7 was left, it brings me luck “. The Georgian winger explains that he chose Napoli “because they are a very strong team, he plays good football. When I had the official offer from Napoli I decided immediately, I didn’t think twice about it. For me it is a great stimulus to play in a great team, I came here to give my best. ” The forward explains that he found a friendly atmosphere at Napoli, “I learn a lot from my teammates. I met Spalletti before coming to Naples, he is a fantastic person and I have already learned a lot from him. And in the future I will continue to do so. I need 3-4 months to learn the language and the technical aspect of Italian football. I want to understand in detail all the technical mechanisms of football. I play from the left wing, I like it very much, but I will play wherever the team needs. maximum always, both on the right and on the left “. (HANDLE).