Il Vescovado – Katy Perry returns to Capri for a Dolce & Gabbana commercial directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Katy Perry returns to Capri for a Dolce & Gabbana commercial directed by Paolo Sorrentino
The island of Capri is currently the stage for the new commercial of the Dolce & Gabbana Devotion perfume line.
As reported by “Republic” And “Capri News“, the well-known Californian singer Katy Perry she returned to the island after a year of absence, starring in the advertising directed by the Neapolitan director who won the Oscar for the Great Beauty,Paolo Sorrentino.
In a video you can see the singer who first follows Sorrentino’s directions, then arrives in the port of the island in a motorboat. She used dozens of extras for the shooting, mostly young local boys.
The singer with thirteen nominations ai Grammy Awardsshe had already been visiting last year, guest of the charity event Luisavia Rome for Unicef, where she was accompanied by her husband for the occasion Orlando Bloom and had delighted those present with a duet accompanied by Gianluigi Lembo, singing the notes of “Somebody to Love“.
(Photo)
Photo gallery
