If you have one of these Xiaomi, you will no longer receive MIUI updates

Forget receiving new versions of MIUI if you have one of these Xiaomi phones

The day that some Xiaomi mobile users hoped would never come has finally arrived. From today, Xiaomi has ended the support period of some of its smartphones launched in recent years, leaving them without new MIUI updatesand, therefore, missing the next news that will come to the Xiaomi software.

Among the devices that, as of today, are no longer compatible with future versions of Android, are the models of the Xiaomi Mi 10 family. But they are not the only ones: other models of redmias well as those of the CC9 series launched exclusively in the Chinese market.

Goodbye to MIUI updates for the Xiaomi MI 10

The company itself has updated its support page to indicate what the new Xiaomi phones that stop updating from this month of July 2022. It is worth noting that, in principle, Xiaomi could continue to send security patches more or less frequently to these devices, especially if serious security flaws arise.

In total, the list is made up of 9 different models from Xiaomi and Redmi. All the models that, from today, will no longer receive new versions of MIUIare the following:

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition

Xiaomi MiNote 10 (Xiaomi CC9)

(Xiaomi CC9) Xiaomi MiNote 10 Pro (Xiaomi CC9 Pro)

(Xiaomi CC9 Pro) Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 Pro (LITTLE F2 Pro)

All models included have, today, with MIUI 13. But since, as of today, they reach the end of their official support period, they will no longer receive MIUI 14 nor any of the later versions. Of course, they are also not part of the list of Xiaomi phones that will update to Android 13.

