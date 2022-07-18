Ice Cream Day: Celebrate it with a delicious beer-flavored ice cream; here the recipe

now what is summerthe truth is that many of us are unblocked by the mental desire to go to beachbut unfortunately, you can’t always, because we have bills to cover and there is not always that little guard that gets us out of trouble, either to go for a walk or for any other thing, but the inflation It has made our pockets bleed. For this reason, what we want to do today is save and to do so, a good alternative is definitely to eat at home.

Maybe first you’ll be a little lazy to do the food or the desserts, but we assure you that once you get the hang of it, even going out will seem expensive and also the plus is that no one can run you in your house, because they are going to close. The only problem is that not all your friends want to go. Perhaps because of the distance or because there is no beer availablebut that can be fixed in a quick and creative way: Buying beer.

However, if you feel tired of always drinking the same thing everywhere, the good news is that you can innovate the way you consume the beer in your house. Therefore, today in honor of the ice cream day, because we wanted to share with you a rich and original prescription that of course you can prepare for your next meeting with your friends. It is an extraordinary flavor and we are sure that you will love it.

When is Ice Cream Day celebrated in the United States?

July 17 is the national ice cream day in USA and its foundation is commemorated since 1776. It is an extremely popular dessert in the US, as they consume around 13 liters per person per year. There are records that in ancient times, in the days of Thomas Jefferson, it was an expensive gift that was given in his house to the guests of Monticello and today you can find practically all flavors in supermarkets and in all price ranges.

In the United States, ice cream that is made only cream, sugar and flavoring is sometimes referred to as “Philadelphia-style” ice cream. Although the chocolate vanilla Y strawberry are traditionally favorite flavors of ice cream, and once enjoyed roughly equal popularity, vanilla has become by far the most popular, most likely due to its use as a topping for fruit-based pies and its use as a key ingredient for milkshakes.

And beer ice cream is not easy to find, but relatively simple to make, so take heart! Also, remember that in addition to beer, it also has other ingredients that soften its flavor, but without losing its essence. Also, remember that the alcohol content of this alcoholic beverage is quite low, since it ranges from 4 to 6 degrees. So you calm down and get to work!

Ingredients

1 bottle of beer

6 egg yolks

½ liter of whipping cream

¼ kilo of sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

How do you prepare?