“I still love Johnny Depp despite the humiliation”

The actress assures that Depp wanted to humiliate her

Even so, she still feels love towards him

Amber Heard admitted that she still loves her ex-husband Johnny Depp even taking into account that the actor was accused of serious abuse and that in Heard’s own words: “it has brought him global humiliation”

“Yes. Yes. Absolutely. I love him,” explained Amber Heard in an interview with the North American network NBC. There, the world-renowned superstar for her role in “Aquaman” said, “I loved him and I love him with all my heart. And I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work.”

The 36-year-old actress has been sentenced to pay $10.4 million (9.96 million euros) for defamation of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, after one of the most media trials in recent years. “And I couldn’t”, he explained, being honest about her inability to lift the weight of the relationship on her own. “I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all,” the actress assured again. “I know it might be hard to understand, or it might be really easy to understand though.” if you’ve ever loved someone it should be easy“.

According to the NY Post, Heard also admitted that Depp’s promise in a text message that she would suffer “total global humiliation” if she went ahead with her accusations was fulfilled at trial.