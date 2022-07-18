I really wanted to like Khloe Kardashian’s Good American swim, but my outfit was transparent

The Kardashian Jenner clan has built an empire through its many business ventures.

They have created brands of lip kits, body shapers, booze, and swimwear, just to name a few.

A woman named Ellen Peck, who goes by @ellenbobellenn on TikTok, said she was thrilled to buy a swimsuit from Khloe Kardashian’s clothing line, Good American, but wasn’t entirely thrilled with the results.

“I’ve seen a lot of people reviewing Kylie swimwear, but I haven’t seen many people reviewing Good American swimwear, and it’s the same family, but a different brand, so I was curious.”

Ellen said at first glance she was pleased with the one-piece swimsuit.

She liked the neon orange color and the ribs throughout.

“But there are some details that I’m not very excited about.

“There’s a lot of threads that haven’t been cut properly and the inside isn’t lined.”

He said there was some lining on the bottom, but nowhere else.

After putting on the swimsuit, which she bought in a size 1/2 (usually it’s an 8), she realized there was more she liked than she thought.

“For example, I think the overall cut is really good,” she said of the dress, which had slits in the upper abdomen.

“I feel it hits me at the natural waist, I have enough coverage here, I like where it hits the back.”

As for the things she didn’t like, she thought the straps were too long and lost.

“I would remove two inches of fabric from both sides.”

The biggest problem, however, was the lack of lining – he said it made the swimsuit almost completely transparent.

“You can see it. I don’t love him for many reasons.

“And if you’re a person with bigger breasts than me, you’ll stretch that top more and air on the sheer side.

“I would be more comfortable wearing small blankets here,” she said of her chest area.

Viewers agreed with his points:

“You look great, but the fabric looks cheap,” wrote one person.

“I don’t understand that these companies don’t line swimwear. What do they think will happen if we really use them for I don’t know … swim? ” added another.