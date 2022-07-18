‘I Felt Bad’: ‘The Mummy Returns’ Special Effects Guy Is Also Ashamed of CGI – Movie News

To say that the computer effects of the sequel to ‘The Mummy’ are bad is to be completely objective.

If you consult the films with the worst special effects in the history of cinema, it is not difficult to fall into The Mummy Returns. The sequel to The Mummy it premiered in 2001 and is home to some of the most notable CG scenes of the decade. And not precisely because they are well made. It was the tape in which Dwayne Johnson debuted as The scorpion kingthe same one that would later have its own movie saga, but it is also the one that we will always remember for special effects like this one that you can see below.

Dwayne Johnson recreated by computer for ‘The Mummy Returns’.



“I was looking around the internet and Google was like, ‘Hey, check this out, you’re probably interested in it: Worst VFX Ever.’ And I thought: ‘Wait a minute, it’s The scorpion king, should I watch it?’ I saw it and I felt bad”says John Berton Jr., the supervisor of The Mummy Returns. In an episode of VFX Artists React to Bad & Great CGIfrom the YouTube show Corridor Crew, has talked about everything that happened behind the scenes that caused some effects to be so lackluster.

The biggest thing about this movie is that we didn’t have the reference we needed. It’s not really an excuse, but it’s an explanation of how things work sometimes in movies.

Berton Jr. says that they asked for just what they needed to do a good job, but the actor’s schedule Dwayne Johnson he made it very complicated. “We ask, of course. We needed a day with Dwayne Johnson to photograph his face, the details of his eyes and everything that goes with it. Since he was so busy with his incredible career in WWE, it was not possible“, he assures. This explains very well why The scorpion king it looks like it does on tape.

Recreating a human face by computer is a complex task, and if you don’t have a model to compare it to, the result is what we all remember. “When you have something like this, you always have to overcome the pain and think about what you learnedand I knew we needed a reference, but we couldn’t get it,” Berton Jr. ends with resignation.

The Mummy Returns It has some very forgettable visual effects, yes, but that didn’t stop it from becoming a hit. The film grossed $23 million on its first day of release, surpassing toy story 2 Y The Lost World: Jurassic Park. The figure continued to rise to reach $435 million worldwide. At the same time, Dwayne Johnson’s fame has increased exponentially since then. He still has the same busy schedule, only now his facet as an actor weighs more than his sports career.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter