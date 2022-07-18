how to make a potion of weakness and what it does

if you’re wondering how to make a splash potion of weakness in minecraft and what it doesthis is what you need to know.

In Minecraft, players are free to create a variety of potions and consumables. The splash potion of weakness is one of them, and we are here to help you create it.

How to make a splash potion of weakness in minecraft

To craft it, you will need two key items: gunpowder and a potion of weakness.

The Potion of Weakness can be crafted if you have the Brewing Station, a Bottle of Water, and a Fermented Spider Eye. Simply open the brew stand menu and heat it up using a Blaze powder.

Next, place the water bottle in one of the bottom flask slots and add the fermented spider eye to the top slot to start the brewing process. This will give you a potion of weakness.

Gunpowder is pretty easy to come by, and you can make Creepers explode. Creepers are one of the most common enemies you’ll come across in Minecraft, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding one. Just make sure to keep your distance when it explodes.

Once you have the items you need, open the brew stand and again, add Blaze Powder to heat things up. Put the potion of weakness in one of the bottom slots, then add the gunpowder in the top slot. Start the brewing process and you will get the splash weakness potion.

what the potion does

Not to be confused with the regular variant, the Splash Weakness Potion can be used on other players and enemies in Minecraft.

This will cause them to be affected by the Weakness status effect, causing their damage value to drop for a short time, which is useful when you’re in a pinch.

That’s all you need to know about how to make the Splash Potion of Weakness and what it does in Minecraft. Be sure to search Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our picks for the most creative basic ideas, as well as how to get name tags in Minecraft.

