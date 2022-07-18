Hot record? Here are 10 key pieces to react in style

The hot record it is making you want to walk around in undershirt a slippers but you don’t want to give up having – after all – a neat appearance, and maybe even stylish? The solution exists, even if you live in the city and the mercury column threatens to melt the asphalt. Put away shorts and flip flops: to avoid dressing as if you were facing a day at the beach, it is enough to focus on garments that can simplify life when theheat becomes suffocating.

Rule number one: natural yarns they are your best friends. Linen, silk and cotton they are indeed naturally thermoregulatorsbecause they allow the body to adapt easily to the climate, e breathablesince they allow the sweat to evaporate allowing the skin to stay dry. Also, when untreated and unprinted, they are quite hypoallergenica fundamental detail for those who are easily subject to irritations which can become more acute with heat. Not just for do you livethis type of fabrics are also preferred for L’underwearwhich, being in close contact with the skin, must be chosen strictly in materials that respect the skin allowing her to breathe.

When the hot reaches record temperatures no aspect should be overlooked. Down clothes that are tight and tightwhich do not allow air to circulate thus increasing the body temperature, i high heelsdeleterious for circulation and i dark colors, which absorb heat. Attention also to bijoux why, unless they are in goldrisk discoloring by staining the skin.