History of Jodie Foster’s ‘gay silence’ meme

Jodie Foster, in addition to being a two-time winner of the Oscars and Golden Globes, is the protagonist of the emblematic meme of gay silence. It’s time to learn the story of one of the most popular images on the internet.

The American actress and director Jodie Foster (Taxi driver Y The Silence of the Lambs) came out of the closet in 2013but his face in the meme of gay silence inaugurated his history as an icon of the LGBT+ community. That of the protagonist of Bugsy Malone It was one of the first images that went viral among forums and clubs.

How did the meme of gay silence of Jodie Foster?

the meme of gay silence reached its peak popularity in 2014one year after Jodie Foster will speak out about her sexual orientation during the delivery of the Golden Globes. Nevertheless, the origin dates back to 1979.

In 2022, there are still some loose ends about who was found behind said creation. We have the fact that, before reaching the publications of Twitter, Facebook and – at that time – Tumblr, the meme was shared on 4chan. It was August 21, 2014.

if you are medium geeky, you know that this image website was the seedbed for many of the graphics we use today. In the first decade of the 2000s, most of the users were in their stage teen either coming-of-age.

Due to the dynamics of the registration system, it is very difficult —almost impossible— to know the name of the person who uploaded the meme of gay silence by Jodie Foster.

And where did the phrase ‘gay silence‘?

By November 2014, netizens found him on Reddita widely popular platform in English-speaking countries. The iconic moment of the also Yale graduate was presented in GIF format.

Mind you: it was only used to illustrate awkward moments. The first post was from a user expressing his awkwardness receiving compliments when speaking French. WATCH THE LESBIAN OUTCOME OF THIS FAMOUS MEME.

From there on, the GIF of Jodie raising her eyebrows and biting her tongue was used for different situations. The phrase ‘gay silence‘ came through 2017. And, in reality, what was done was to adapt the words to the image.

These originated from some of the videos by vlogger Ian Carter (channel manager iDubbbz in Youtube). During the month of May 2017 these images reached Twitter.

Popularity on the site microblogging created by Jack Dorsey occurred after an account under the name of @elanorbate post screenshots of Jodie’s 1979 interview.

The Jodie Foster interview that inspired the meme of gay silence decades later

By 1979, the American actress, producer and director was already emerging as one of the most promising figures in the industry. turned out victorious at the BAFTA Awards and was recognized for his work with director Martin Scorsese.

Jodie was 17 years old. Since then she was talked about her great talent for learning and mastering languages ​​(especially French). In addition to her film career, in 1979 one of the things that caused the most interest regarding his private life was his university education. But also the classic sexist questions.



Who is the presenter who interviews Jodie Foster?

The reporter and presenter behind the interview that resulted in the meme of gay silence Jodie Foster’s Bobbie Wygant. Also film critic Bobby worked for NBC 5 for more than 70 years. In addition to the 2-time winner of the Oscar Awards, other invited celebrities were madonna, Bob Hope, jane fonda, Denzel Washington, meryl streep and the members of the Beatles.

During the interview with Jodie, Bobbie Wygant he asked her if she had a boyfriend. The still adolescent answered no.

Although he pointed out that was “something I didn’t think about often”, the reporter continued with the topic and questioned what she liked in a boy. Before answering, Jodie raised her eyebrows and bit her tongue delicately. She never mentions the word boy or man. He only says that he would like to be with someone who understands the dynamics of his work.

43 years later we know that 2 of those people were the film producer cydney bernard and his current wife, the photographer Alexandra Hedison.

Below you can see the full interview where Bobbie Wygant asks Jodie Foster questions that clearly invade her privacy, but which she answers in a professional manner.

Did you already know the story behind the meme of gay silence of Jodie Foster?

