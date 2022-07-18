history of cinema and gastronomy

The Tabernas desert it expands through the towns of Tabernas, Gádor, Santa Cruz de Marchena, Alboloduy and Gérgal and its 280 square kilometers are protected as a natural area. It is the only desert considered as such in all of Europe which, yes, has semi-desert areas.

Since the 1950s, the Tabernas Desert has been the scene of hundreds of shootings cinematographic and advertising, there are not a few who speak of the ‘European Hollywood’. Famous actors and directors have worked in this spectacular natural space. Among many others, Steven Spielberg, David Lean, Orson Welles, John Huston, George Lucas, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Clint Eastwood, Sean Connery, Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sofía Loren, Gene Hackman, Burt Lancaster, Richard Burton have passed through there. , Carlton Heston, Yul Bryner, Peter O’Toole, Anthony Quinn, Faye Dunaway, Raquel Welch… The list is endless. Even the great John Lennon starred in the 1967 film how i won the war Directed by Richard Lester.

In fact, in 2020 the European Film Academy unanimously awarded the Tabernas Desert the distinction of ‘Treasure of European Film Culture’.

This was the main shooting area of films in the province of Almería during the 60s and 70s, but the cinema had already discovered it in the 50s and its boom lasted during the 80s. It is currently the stage where many video clips and television commercials are shot.

From the end of the 1950s until today, more than 300 films have been shot in this desert, most of them westerns such as the famous ‘Dollar Trilogy’directed by Serge Leonestarring Clint Eastwood and composed of For a bunch of dollars, The dead had a price Y The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Other famous western movies shot in Tabernas were Until his time came with Henry Fondday Y claudia cardinale Y Red sun with charles bronson, Ursula Andresyes, Alain Delon Y Capuchinand. Even Álex de la Iglesia shot his 800 bullets starring Sancho Gracia, Carmen Maura and Eusebio Poncela.

But the Tabernas desert has not only hosted westerns, it has also been the setting for some of the most iconic films in the history of cinema, titles such as Lawrence of Arabia Y Cleopatra in the sixties, Patton in the seventies or Conan the barbarian either Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in the eighties.

Already in the two thousand Ridley Scott rolled exodus Y Tim Miller Terminator: Dark Fate and more recently this natural set has been the setting for parts of successful series such as Penny Dreadful, Game of Thrones either BlackMirror.

The gastronomy of Tabernas

All these directors and artists and the film crews of these films had the opportunity to enjoy themselves while they regained strength after their work by tasting the exquisite gastronomy of Taverns that, from its town hall they are in charge of remembering it, is very varied and its most typical dishes are traditional and homemade.

In inland areas like this one had to cook what the land and the farmyard gave, and from there truly spectacular dishes were made, such as pot of wheatthe Almerian garlic soupgazpacho, blood sausage stewthe gruelthe soaksthe garlic of potatoes or the red broth.

pot of wheat

And of course, the famous breadcrumbs that here are called ‘gurullos’ and that can be made wet, drained or fried in lard. There are various ways to prepare them, one of the most popular is with fennel, a product that is born in the well-known Almeria orchards in spring. The main ingredient of the dish is wheat in seed form, hence its name, which was formerly sown in almost every house and taken to the mills, scattered throughout the area.

Another dish with history is the innkeeper, which can be made with or without meat, sweet or spicy. Formerly the spicy was fried in olive oil in small pieces, ripe tomato was added, pieces of black pudding and meat from the slaughter. Nowadays it is made with onion and without blood sausage, possibly this is the reason why in other places it receives the name of ratatouille, fried or chafaina.

Innkeeper

To these authentic and traditional flavors we must add the new trends that run through the entire Almeria gastronomic scene and that have their maximum exponent in the bars and restaurants of Tabernas, making this municipality a incomparable gastronomic setting.