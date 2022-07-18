He said he was a Rockefeller, friend of celebrities and banker: the impostor who lived 30 years in luxury and was a murderer

Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter came to America determined to make a fortune as an impostor. The last personification of him was that of Clark Rockefeller (REUTERS)

There was no great future for this 15-year-old German boy, born in a Bavarian suburb, the son of a house painter and a seamstress, and with no family treasure other than a small library.

But if the postman calls twice, according to James Cain’s crime novel, Providence is more greedy: just once. However, at the age of 17 Christian Karl Gerhartsreiterknocked on his door.

He met an American tourist couple traveling through Germany, and used their names to falsify a recommendation that would allow him to enter the United States and apply for a high school scholarship as an exchange student.

It was 1978. Wandering through Connecticut, he managed to stay in the house of a family presenting himself as Christian Gerharts Reiter: a distortion –and his first imposture– to make the pronunciation of his name easier.

But it was more than an innocent trick: it was the prelude to a farce in which blood would also flow.

Among his aptitudes, in addition to his boundless audacity, two stood out: a remarkable facility to learn languages, and an acting personality: the art of pretending at its best. Legal for scenarios, and illegal for scammers, impostors, cheats of all stripes.

In a short time he perfected his American English, mastered the British accent, and began to dress like the men of high society who paraded through Connecticut. With what money? It is presumed that with the one achieved in robberies and scams that leave no trace.

By then he changed his name. It was Christopher Croweand also Christopher Chichesterto which he added a blazon: descendant of the English Royal House.

Meanwhile, in that first house where he stayed, the residents began to wonder about the luck or misfortune of the landlords, John and Linda Sohus, missing without a trace.

Close ancestor of Frank Abagnale, the impostor who dictated to steven spielberg his film “Catch Me If You Can” (2002), Christian launched other false characters into the sea, under full sail. Hollywood producer, English baron recently arrived from South Africa, powerful financier and art collector, relative of the British kings.

But his master stroke was still missing. And his hypnotic surname, one of those for which identification or explanations are not required: he succumbs like sailors trapped by the song of the sirens.

Armed with his panoply and fine-tuned his training, he presented himself in the new high-flying circles, chosen with the precision of a laser, like Clark Rockefeller.

And no one dared to hesitate when he completed his file: “My parents died in a road accident. I am an independent banker. I manage the financial flow of several Asian countries. I am friends with George Lucas, Britney Spears, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl. I have the skeleton key to every building in Rockefeller Center, I’m the head of a new bond department at a Wall Street bank… and I know from very direct sources that the United States signed a secret treaty with China to invade Taiwan, and that the prince charles and queenhis mother, ordered the murder of Lady Di”.

Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter listens to his defense attorney Timothy Bradl before a hearing at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston for the kidnapping of his 7-year-old daughter.

And as if that weren’t enough, lived in a luxury apartment strewn with paintings by Mondrian, Pollock, Rothko. False, of course. But who asks a Rockefeller if these works have a certificate of authenticity? It was enough for him to say “I inherited them from my great-aunt Blanchette, widow of John Rockefeller III”.

That speech was enough for Sandra Boss, super executive of consulting firm McKinsey & Company, with graduate degrees from Harvard and Stanford… you’ll be dazzled. It was more than an infallible hook: the prey stung.

They got married in 1995, they had a daughter, they called her Reighand life went on, albeit in a strange way: all the money that came in… came out of Sandra’s accounts, and the impostor managed it to live like a tsar: cars, clothes, wines, whiskeys, Cuban cigars, and the perfect excuse that he brandished before his wife and his friends in the private clubs in which the name Rockefeller opened the doors wide:

“Unfortunately, my fortune was caught in the folds of the Cold War, and I can’t go back to rescue it. Also, if I return to Germany, they will force me to enlist in the armed forces…

But love is not always stronger, as the song says.

Sandra got fed up with the plucking, also with the mistreatment, and suspecting something shady, hired a private detective who pulled back the curtain and left the moral and material fraud raw. She filed for divorce, but was forced to accept that her ex visited Reigh three times a year.

Pyrrhic victory. He, king of the Universe of Lies, he took a rude false step: on one of those visits he kidnapped the girl, 7 years old, and took refuge with her in an apartment he rented in Baltimore, Maryland, possibly to extort Sandra back for a large sum of money.

But it failed. Faced with Sandra’s complaint, the police tied the dots and He launched himself after that Rockefeller who was so –but so!– lazy with papers, and arrested him six days later. Reigh, unharmed.

Then the coup de grâce. In 1994, when the new owners of the first house in which the supposed tycoon lived ordered the construction of a swimming pool, the excavator’s teeth came to light with three bags of human bones.

They were the dismembered remains of John Soush, murdered by Christian-Karl when another John Soush, the dead man’s son, suspected that the haughty pensioner was trying to take advantage of his parents. Other evidence – footprints, for example – completed the macabre puzzle. Linda’s body was never found, but the police had no doubts about her: she was also killed by that young man who boasted of great projects. And that she maybe she planned to do the same with the landlord’s son…

Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter was sentenced to 27 years in prison for first degree murder

In August 2013, he was seated in the Los Angeles Superior Court bench.

Standing, Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, then 52 years old, heard the sentence of Judge George Lomeli:

-For murder in the first degree with premeditation and treachery, he is sentenced to a minimum sentence of twenty-seven years.

The prisoner did not flinch. His face was an iceberg. The same coldness with which he one day said “I’m Karl Rockefeller.” And they believed him. They believed him for thirty long years, without question or doubt. Surrendered to the powerful influence of that eleven-letter surname of the German immigrant John Davison Rockefeller, the pioneer. That he started his empire with the coffee business, and raised it to heavenly heights with something much denser and darker: oil. And his first and gigantic temple of him: Standard Oil Company.

A world impossible to conquer by a clever impostor who got into its entrails, but was defeated beforehand. Providence did not knock twice.

