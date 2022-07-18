He quarreled with Ochoa and was banned from El Tri, now he would earn millions in medicine

The goalkeeper who would be a millionaire thanks to medicine

July 17, 2022 5:32 p.m.

One of the players who had the most conflicts with William Ochoa During his time in the Mexican national team he was Jesus Crown current substitute goalkeeper Blue Crosswho at 40 would look for work alternatives the day before hanging up his gloves.

With the idea of ​​staying close to football, the goalkeeper chuy crown decided together with his family to open a sports rehabilitation clinic in order to help players who have injuries.

In this way, Jesus Crown He begins to invest his money in other types of companies, since he understands that his retirement is very close and he will have to profit from other types of activities outside of sports, although he does not rule out that he will end up being a coach.

Jesús Corona and his new venture

In Guadalajara would be located the new sports rehabilitation clinic that opened Jesus Crown with his wife in the midst of the emotion that overwhelms the goalkeeper to have a new source of income in which he would surely earn millions of pesos.

