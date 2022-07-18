He came out in defense of Tata and detailed monitoring of his coaching staff in Liga MX

The official account of Mexican team came out in defense of the Argentine coach Gerard Martin, who was accused on social networks of not being aware of Liga MX.

This gave a lot of commotion in social networks, to such an extent that the Tricolor decided to give a solid explanation on how the coverage of the games is done on a week-by-week basis.

Through a thread that was published in the official account of the Mexican teamit was made known to the general public that members of the coaching staff were present in all the matches of day 3.

It was announced which characters from the coaching staff of Gerardo Martino andwere present in each game of Day 3 of the Opening 2022, making it clear that not only Tata is the only one who is monitoring the duels of Mexican soccer.

This is the complete thread of the characters that were in each match of Day 3 of the 2022 Opening, according to information from the Mexican National Team.

Every weekend in Liga MX, members of the SNM coaching staff attend the duels that are played: pic.twitter.com/m0J199gSMr – National Selection (@miseleccionmx) July 18, 2022

