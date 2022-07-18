Haute couture embraces celebrities and influencers

1% of the population finds haute couture week the opportunity to spend their immense fortunes on exclusive pieces that seem impossible to the remaining 99%. However, far from looking with some disapproval on its parallel and inaccessible universe, we have turned it into our escapist window and a real-time show to enjoy. That is why brands have found in celebrities and influencers the perfect bridge to keep both worlds together. Although they do not belong to that 1%, they are some of the few people who can wear their designs on special occasions, and there are those who know certain brands thanks to the presence of those pop culture figures who serve to bring the exclusive to the ‘ mainstream’. Okay: we may not be able to pay the 6,000 euros that a ‘couture’ blouse costs or the million euros that some garments can reach, but we can afford a perfume, a lipstick or a t-shirt (with a logo, of course) of the ready-to-wear line. That is to say: the show also serves as a key to its universe, an exercise in metonymy of consumption that is on which fashion is sustained.

If before the classic client of Haute Couture was an extremely thin white woman, now it is enough to take a look at the ‘front row’ to find Indian business women like Natasha Poonawalla or even men who recognize that the firms, little by little, They are opening the doors both to them and to those who escape from size zero.

The show is now key in parades, where craftsmanship is not the only priority. The balenciaga show has been the best example, with names like those of Nicole Kidman Y kim kardashian on the catwalk, an operation that the firm already masters to perfection, since we must not forget that in the ‘maison’ spring/summer 2022 collection, it knew how to create a red carpet that in turn functioned as a catwalk on which we saw to figures like Isabelle Huppert posing for the paparazzi, whose images shaped the official lookbook while an episode of The Simpsons was broadcast in which the most popular characters and children of pop culture exemplified like no other the symbiosis between exclusivity and maximum popularity. Until the villain of ‘Selling Sunset’, Christine Quinn, has walked for the brand. “This has been one of the proudest moments of my career. I’m so happy for you, Christine Quinn. This is just the beginning. This one goes out to all the fashion brands that said they would never work with reality stars,” her stylist Kat Gosik says on her social media. For your part Balenciaga ensures that the celebrities are not only ambassadors of the brand, but that they end up adapting to its imaginary, something that is perfectly exemplified in Kim Kardashian, who, as she herself has recognized, had long been “an advertisement with legs” of the signature. For your part Dolce and Gabbana has made its High Fashion show a show in which Sharon Stone and Mariah Carey They have been some of the celebrities responsible for making the most exclusive fashion a constant show.

From ‘like’ to ‘atelier’

The next step is to bet not only on celebrities, but also on influencers, such as models, and in Haute Couture week we have seen figures such as Leonie Hanne, the queen of the red carpets in the most exclusive film festivals around the planet, being part of the show of Georges Hobeika. From Spain, Martha Sierra, the undisputed star of the most impressive ‘reels’ on the networks (in which he shares space with Coco Rock), has paraded for Frank Sorbier. “It has been a unique and very different experience. I’m so excited! Having had the opportunity to work with a Maître d’Art and Grand Couturier like Franck Sorbier and being able to such a special piece that has taken over 500 hours to create has been spectacular. Also, the energy of being a part of this performance with other artists, and seeing this show come to life is once in a lifetime,” he explains.

“Sewing has understood the role that influencers can bring to its industry”

Why do you think the couture universe has finally opened its doors to influencers? “The fact that Haute Couture, especially in Paris, being the most traditional in the world of fashion, opens its doors to influencers is a big step and shows the change in the perception of this industry about us. Having seen over the past few years the effect that digital creators have had on the world of fashion, I think couture has understood the role that influencers can bring to their industry. The digital creators they are today becoming one of the greatest sources of entertainment for today’s generation. This also means that if you want to reach these generations and a large audience and bring this very special Haute Couture creation method to them, using digital creators can be an effective method if there is a good click between the ‘maison’ and the digital creator. ”, he assures.

“That’s where the challenge began: get them to start a dialogue in which each one breaks their reluctance”

to find out how Martha Sierra has ended up walking for one of the geniuses of fashion, we spoke with Mabel Gago, strategic brand consultant. “Taking Marta to Haute Couture has been a great and unusual combination. We are talking about a master of sewing, with a very personal style and different from what we are used to and that is why he has a quite artistic profile and is somewhat reticent about celebrities and influencers. Being able to break that barrier has been possible thanks to a relaxed meeting a year ago at her house. That was where the magic arose. Walking out the door, he asked my opinion…. I told him that the world was waiting for him chanell or Balmain, but… From him? They made me come back and that’s where the challenge began: get them to start a dialogue in which each one breaks their reluctance and in which respect prevails, ”he explains.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“This change started with the attempt to modernize to access millennials and the Chinese market. What we all have in common is that we always have our mobile in hand and we are aware of the weight of the videos. Brands have realized that it was the language they needed to engage in a dialogue with younger generations. They are a necessary means that you have to know how to manage and carry, and that is why there are specialized teams, ”he explains.

“They do it to surprise, enhance popularity, provide a fresh image…”

To finish, Marta makes an effort to point out how the world of modeling and influencers, despite being different, have points in common. “Many models become influencers because they have a community of fans that follows them and it even happens the other way around, influencers who do certain modeling jobs. Although certain designers invite influencers as well as celebrities to parade in their parades, that in no case replaces the professionalism and experience of the models. It is about another type of strategy, which they do in order to surprise, enhance popularity, provide a fresh image and relate to the creator or celebrity in question, ”she explains.

Marta Sierra in Haute Couture AmauryVoslion

What is certain at the end of the Haute Couture week is that when the list of female clients increases (Dolce & Gabbana had 100 in 2012, while now there are 750 people who have access to its most exclusive) and even the workshops are modernized (the bags/speaker of the Balenciaga fashion show, created together with Bang & Olufsen, can now be bought in the sewing shop open to the public on the ground floor of number 10 avenue George V, something completely removed from the private salons of yesteryear), sewing does not cease to be exclusive, but rather manages to the workshops enjoy the advantages of a Netflix society that needs fame, spectacle and fun to survive. ‘The show must go on’, and as Daniel Roseberry pointed out at the end of his parade for Schiaparelli, fashion can be silly at times, but also “provocative, challenging, meaningful, overwhelming and beautiful”.

When we have been on the screen for a long time, Netflix asks us if we are still there, and fashion has found in the presence of celebrities and influencers the way to show that it is still present without us having to ask.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io